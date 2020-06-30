Emergency reconstruction of large general hospital under the perspective of new COVID-19 prevention and control

The datasets analyzed during the current study are not publicly available due to confidentiality reasons but are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.

Summary

Objective To summarize the successful experience of timely crisis management, correct measures, and successful display of the hospital image in the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University (FAHZU), to improve the ability of emergency response.

Methods The FAHZU, as the earliest designated hospital, accomplished the transformation from general hospital to infectious disease hospital under the guiding ideology of centralized patients, centralized experts, centralized resources, and centralized treatment with measures to transfer the Zhijiang campus hospitalized patients quickly, complete the space layout, create diagnosis and treatment space, streamline logistics, and transform logistics facilities within 48 h. As of 5 March, the hospital had admitted 104 patients.

Results Of the severe cases in Zhejiang province 95% underwent centralized treatment with the goal of zero deaths for severely ill patients, zero misdiagnoses for infected patients, and zero infections for medical staff, and this served as a reference for large medical institutions regarding how to manage such a public health emergency.