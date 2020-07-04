 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

03.07.2020 | main topic Open Access

Recommendations for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in COVID-19 patients

Consensus paper of the Medical University of Vienna

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Dominik Wiedemann, Martin H. Bernardi, Klaus Distelmaier, Georg Goliasch, Christian Hengstenberg, Alexander Hermann, Michael Holzer, Konrad Hoetzenecker, Walter Klepetko, György Lang, Andrea Lassnigg, Günther Laufer, Ingrid A. M. Magnet, Klaus Markstaller, Martin Röggla, Bernhard Rössler, Peter Schellongowski, Paul Simon, Edda Tschernko, Roman Ullrich, Daniel Zimpfer, Univ. Prof. Dr. Thomas Staudinger, COVID-19 ECMO Research Group Medical University of Vienna
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The pandemic from the SARS-CoV‑2 virus is currently challenging healthcare systems all over the world. Maintaining appropriate staffing and resources in healthcare facilities is essential to guarantee a safe working environment for healthcare personnel and safe patient care. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) represents a valuable therapeutic option in patients with severe heart or lung failure. Although only a limited proportion of COVID-19 patients develop respiratory or circulatory failure that is refractory to conventional treatment, it is of utmost importance to clearly define criteria for the use of ECMO in this steadily growing patient population. The ECMO working group of the Medical University of Vienna has established the following recommendations for ECMO support in COVID-19 patients.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.849.0