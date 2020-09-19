 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.09.2020 | main topic

SARS-CoV-2: recommendations for treatment in intensive care medicine

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Markus Köstenberger, Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Walter Hasibeder, Dr. Daniel Dankl, Prim. Univ.-Doz. Dr. Reinhard Germann, Prim. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Christoph Hörmann, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Michael Joannidis, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Klaus Markstaller, Dr. Steve-Oliver Müller-Muttonen, Dr. Stefan Neuwersch-Sommeregger, Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Eva Schaden, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Thomas Staudinger, Ao. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roman Ullrich, MBA Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Andreas Valentin, Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Rudolf Likar
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Editor

Mag. Volkmar Weilguni

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) progresses mildly in most of the cases; however, about 5% of the patients develop a severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Of all COVID-19 patients 3% need intensive care treatment, which becomes a great challenge for anesthesiology and intensive care medicine, medically, hygienically and for technical safety requirements. For these reasons, only experienced medical and nursing staff in the smallest grouping possible should be assigned. For these team members, a consistent use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential.
Due to the immense medical challenges, the following treatment guidelines were developed by the ÖGARI (Österreichische Gesellschaft für Anästhesiologie, Reanimation und Intensivmedizin), FASIM (Federation of Austrian Societies of Intensive Care Medicine) and ÖGIAIN (Österreichische Gesellschaft für Internistische und Allgemeine Intensivmedizin und Notfallmedizin).
The recommendations given in this article are to be understood as short snapshots of the moment; all basic guidelines are works in progress and will be regularly updated as evidence levels, new study results and additional experience are gathered.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.988.0