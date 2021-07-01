 Skip to main content
30.06.2021 | original article Open Access

Coronary angiography in patients after cardiac arrest without ST-elevation myocardial infarction

A retrospective cohort analysis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Matthias Mueller, MD Daniela Dziekan, MD Michael Poppe, MD Christian Clodi, MD Christoph Schriefl, Martin Hofbauer, MD Christian Roth, MD Alexander Nuernberger, MD Michael Holzer, MD Christoph Weiser
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Although coronary angiography (CAG) should be performed also in the absence of ST-elevation (STE) after sustained return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), this recommendation is not well implemented in daily routine.

Methods

A retrospective database analysis was conducted in a tertiary care center between January 2005 and December 2014. We included all SCA patients aged ≥ 18 years with presumed cardiac cause and sustained ROSC in the absence of STE at hospital admission. The rate and timing of CAG were defined as the primary endpoints. As secondary endpoints, the reasons pro and contra CAG were analyzed. Furthermore, we observed if the signs and symptoms used for decision making occurred more often in patients with treatable CAD.

Results

We included 645 (53.6%) of the 1203 screened patients, CAG was performed in 343 (53.2%) patients with a diagnosis of occlusive CAD in 214 (62.4%) patients. Of these, 151 (71.0%) patients had occlusive CAD treated with coronary intervention, thrombus aspiration, or coronary artery bypass grafting. In an adjusted binomial logistic regression analysis, age ≥ 70 years, female sex, non-shockable rhythms, and cardiomyopathy were associated with withholding of CAG. In patients diagnosed and treated with occlusive CAD, initially shockable rhythms, previously diagnosed CAD, hypertension, and smoking were found more often.

Conclusion

Although selection bias is unavoidable due to the retrospective design of this study, a high proportion of the examined patients had occlusive CAD. The criteria used for patient selection may be suboptimal.

