23.03.2021 | position paper

2020 update of the Austrian Society of Cardiology (ÖKG) and the Austrian Society of Cardiac Surgery (ÖGHTG) on the position statement of the ÖKG and ÖGHTG for transcatheter aortic valve implantation 2011

Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Gudrun Lamm, Matthias Hammerer, Uta C. Hoppe, Martin Andreas, Rudolf Berger, Ronald K. Binder, Nikolaos Bonaros, Georg Delle-Karth, Matthias Frick, Michael Grund, Bernhard Metzler, Thomas Neunteufl, Philipp Pichler, Albrecht Schmidt, Wilfried Wisser, Andreas Zierer, Rainald Seitelberger, Michael Grimm, Alexander Geppert, ÖKG and ÖGHTG
Summary

This position statement is an update to the 2011 consensus statement of the Austrian Society of Cardiology (ÖKG) and the Austrian Society of Cardiac Surgery (ÖGTHG) for transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation.
Due to a number of recently published studies, broadening of indications and recommendations of medical societies and our own national developments, the ÖKG and the ÖGHTG wish to combine the 2017 ESC/EACTS guidelines for the management of valvular heart disease with a national position paper and to focus on certain details for the application in Austria. Thus, this position statement serves as a supplement and further interpretation of the international guidelines.

