Utility of procalcitonin in a medical intensive care unit in Croatia

Results

In this study 129 patients of median age 64 years (interquartile range 39–89 years) were prospectively included. The Acute Physiology And Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scores were 21 ± 14 and 7 ± 6, respectively. Intensive care unit (ICU) mortality was 22.5%. Immunocompromised patients constituted 39.5%. A significant correlation was observed between PCT and APACHE II (Spearman’s rho 0.461, p < 0.01), PCT and SOFA (Spearman’s rho 0.494, p < 0.01) and PCT and CRP (Spearman’s rho 0.403, p < 0.01). Most patients ( n = 83, 64.3%) received antibiotics before admission. No difference in PCT (1.56 ± 8 µg/L vs. 1.44 ± 13 µg/L, p = 0.6) was observed with respect to previous antibiotic therapy. Levels of PCT and CRP were significantly increased in patients with positive blood cultures, the infection caused by Gram-negative microorganism regardless of disease severity and pneumonia with complications. PCT did not differ among patients with positive vs negative urine culture (4.6 ± 16 µg/L vs. 1.76 ± 11.9 µg/L) or positive vs. negative endotracheal aspirate (1.93 ± 11.4 µg/L vs. 1.76 ± 1.11 µg/L). PCT-guided stewardship was applied in 36 patients (28%).