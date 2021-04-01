 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.03.2021 | review article Open Access

Transcatheter treatment by valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring implantation for prosthetic tricuspid valve dysfunction

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Varius Dannenberg, MD Carolina Donà, MD Matthias Koschutnik, MD Max-Paul Winter, MD Christian Nitsche, MD, PhD Andreas A. Kammerlander, MD, PhD Philipp E. Bartko, MD Christian Hengstenberg, MD Julia Mascherbauer, MD, PhD Georg Goliasch
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01842-x) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Valve degeneration after surgical tricuspid valve replacement or repair is frequent and may require repeat replacement/repair. For high-risk patients, transcatheter valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring procedures have emerged as valuable treatment alternatives. Preprocedural transthoracic echocardiography is the method of choice to detect malfunction of the prosthesis including degenerative stenosis and/or regurgitation requiring reintervention. Subsequently, computed tomography is helpful for detailed anatomical analysis and periprocedural planning. Device selection and sizing depend on the size and structural details of the implanted ring or prosthesis. The procedure is mainly guided by fluoroscopy; however, transesophageal echocardiography provides complementary guidance during device implantation. Preferred access route is the right femoral vein but in cases of more horizontal implants a jugular approach might be feasible. Suitable transcatheter valves are the Edwards Sapien 3 and the Medtronic Melody valves. Differences in surgical prostheses or annuloplasty implants are important for device selection, height consideration and additional ballooning prior to or after implantation. Transesophageal echocardiography postimplantation is convenient for the assessment of transvalvular gradients or paravalvular leaks.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Supplemental video 1: Preprocedural 3D transesophageal echocardiography of the tricuspid valve from the atrial side, showing a degenerated bioprosthesis with restricted opening.
Supplemental video 2: Preprocedural color Doppler 3D transesophageal echocardiography of the bioprosthesis with a significant central regurgitant jet.
Supplemental video 3: Fluoroscopic movie displaying the deployment of the transcatheter valve in the degenerated bioprosthesis.
Supplemental video 4: Final fluoroscopic result of the deployed transcatheter valve.
Supplemental video 5: Identical image acquisition as displayed in supplemental video 1 at the end of the procedure displaying the deployed transcatheter valve.
Supplemental video 6: Postprocedural color Doppler biplane acquisition, showing a well-functioning valve without valvular or paravalvular regurgitation.
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1422.0