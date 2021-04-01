Transcatheter treatment by valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring implantation for prosthetic tricuspid valve dysfunction

Summary

Valve degeneration after surgical tricuspid valve replacement or repair is frequent and may require repeat replacement/repair. For high-risk patients, transcatheter valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring procedures have emerged as valuable treatment alternatives. Preprocedural transthoracic echocardiography is the method of choice to detect malfunction of the prosthesis including degenerative stenosis and/or regurgitation requiring reintervention. Subsequently, computed tomography is helpful for detailed anatomical analysis and periprocedural planning. Device selection and sizing depend on the size and structural details of the implanted ring or prosthesis. The procedure is mainly guided by fluoroscopy; however, transesophageal echocardiography provides complementary guidance during device implantation. Preferred access route is the right femoral vein but in cases of more horizontal implants a jugular approach might be feasible. Suitable transcatheter valves are the Edwards Sapien 3 and the Medtronic Melody valves. Differences in surgical prostheses or annuloplasty implants are important for device selection, height consideration and additional ballooning prior to or after implantation. Transesophageal echocardiography postimplantation is convenient for the assessment of transvalvular gradients or paravalvular leaks.