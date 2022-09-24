Attitudes, attributions, and usage patterns of primary care patients with regard to over-the-counter drugs—a survey in Germany

Main findings and interpretation

Like other studies, the results show that among over-the-counter products, pain-relieving drugs are particularly widely used [ 1 , 18 , 21 ]. Over-the-counter drugs have become an indispensable part of medical treatment prescribed by GPs as well as of home management by self-medication. This is confirmed by previous studies showing high and regular use of OTC drugs [ 7 , 8 , 10 , 21 ].

This is confirmed by a large-scale online survey of patients in Germany dating from 2013 [ 20 ]. Here it was also found that products for dermal application or plant-based products were considered "rather not risky" among patients. As regards educational level, it is noted that members of a higher educational level purchase over-the-counter medicines more frequently than those of lower educational levels, partly due to their higher household income. This is confirmed, for example, by the work of Knopf and Mullan [ 13 , 22 ]. In the present study, the financial income of the respondents was not determined, and no direct statements can be made about significant differences in terms of OTC consumption and attitudes in different financial situations. However, the study showed that respondents with different levels of education differ in terms of consumption and those with higher education are more likely to purchase OTC products. An analysis by Fereidouni et al. highlights that the experiences of self-medication could be classified into personal, social, organizational, and cultural categories [ 23 ]. The survey confirmed the finding of existing studies that women are more likely to consult doctors and pharmacists as well as the package information leaflet prior to using OTC preparations, to find out about risks and side effects. On the one hand, women seem to be better informed and more likely to have realistic expectations; on the other hand, they purchase OTC drugs more often [ 6 , 7 , 10 ].

Primary care patients associate OTC medications with the potential of gaining more personal responsibility for maintaining their health and often associate this group of medications with trivial illnesses, low dosages, and weak efficacy [ 2 ]. In Knopf et al. [ 7 ], a large majority of respondents also considered over-the-counter drugs to be suitable for treating complaints that do not justify a visit to the doctor.

Overall, the results suggest that a large proportion of patients are aware of the possible risks and side effects of over-the-counter drugs and therefore prefer, for example, to at least read the package information leaflet before taking them for the first time [ 24 ]. At the same time, the results show that there is a proportion of GP patients who potentially hold exaggerated or even erroneous attitudes towards OTC preparations and may therefore tend to underestimate their potential side effects. This is particularly true for men in the sample, who seem to be much more casual about using OTC drugs across all age groups. This often goes hand-in-hand with less willingness to consult a GP. In this context, a meta-analysis by Gualano et al. showed that 50% of adolescents use to take drugs without consulting a physician [ 25 ].

Although it is challenging to conduct studies in this field and to clearly demonstrate advertising effects, several field experiments have been able to prove that attention and demand for medicines in general and OTC products in particular are induced by different advertising formats [ 26 ]. Against the background of his study, Block concludes that drug advertising can lead to increased health concerns and, thus, to an increased feeling of need, in particular due to the easy availability and applicability of OTC products [ 27 ]. An experimental study by Sauer comes to a similar conclusion [ 28 ]. According to Sauer, advertising does not only have the function of informing and motivating, but also a function of socialization. In view of the amount of advertising information received every day by recipients, this socializing effect can be very strong. Undoubtedly, there is an advantage in the ready availability of OTC drugs, so that patients get their drugs in time when suffering from colds, sunburn, and headache. More dangerous might be the use of high-dose vitamins or hormones as often used as anabolics. For this reason, the strong presence of OTC drugs in advertising as a consumer influencer should not be underestimated. Advertising may disguise potential side effects and trivialize the use of the drugs in question [ 6 ].

It is therefore all the more important that patients have a realistic idea of the capabilities and risks of OTC products. In addition to the advice provided by pharmacists, the trusting, long-standing support provided by GPs and their ongoing information and advice services play a central role in this [ 17 , 24 ].

Overall, it appears to be of particular importance for GPs to regularly ask their patients about their consumption of over-the-counter drugs, consistently take account of polypharmacy and multimorbidity, and recommend OTC drugs accordingly [ 29 , 30 ]. For example, in the context of multimodal pain management, appropriate therapeutic adjustment can prevent incorrect use of OTC analgesics and thus avoid adverse side effects or potentially harmful duplication of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [ 31 , 32 ]. In this way, it is possible to prevent drug therapy from aggravating the existing conditions and thus worsening the patient's overall health status [ 33 , 34 ]. Already established and proven instruments such as the Green Prescription for GP recommendation of pharmacy-only OTC preparations could be used more consistently in this context.

Especially in a time of increasing self-medication, GPs have an indispensable role as a point of contact for providing guidance and ensuring patient safety [ 9 ]. Last but not least, it is also essential that patients taking over-the-counter products are advised to report any health abnormalities promptly to their doctor [ 32 ].

Study 1 ] Eichenberg et al. [ 2 ] Barrenberg et al. [ 7 ] Knopf, Grams [ 10 ] Beitz et al. [ 20 ] Barrenberg, Garbe [ 22 ] Mullan et al. [ Year of implementation 2012 2008–2011 2008–2011 1998 2013 2013/14 Type of survey Paper-based survey Computer-assisted personal interviews (CAPI), German Health Interview and Examination Survey for Adults Computer-assisted personal interviews (CAPI), German Health Interview and Examination Survey for Adults Face-to-face interviews, German National Health Interview and Examination Survey Online survey, based on a quota sample with combined strata for age, gender, and education Paper-based survey Survey target group Total population aged 14 and over, representative (Germany) Total population aged 18–79, representative (Germany) Total population aged 18–79, representative (Germany) Total population aged 18–79, representative (Germany) Adult participants (Germany) Consumers, aged 18 years and over (Australia) Sample size ( N ) 1976 7091 7091 7099 300 260 Key findings Most common place to obtain information about OTC: pharmacies. Symptoms most commonly treated: cold symptoms, headaches. Most respondents do not want to see a doctor over minor issues. Good experiences with self-medication. Almost half of the sample keeps OTC use from treating physicians Seven-day prevalence of OTC drug use significantly higher in women than in men. Female gender, an age of more than 60 years, reduced health status, drug use, and multi-morbidity identified as predictors of OTC drug use Three quarters state they used at least one OTC preparation; prevalence highest among 70–79-year-olds. Overall, women have a significantly higher prevalence rate than men. Polypharmacy (use of 5 or more preparations) increases with age and is observed significantly more often in women. No differences in overall medication linked to social status 8% of men and 11% of women use self-medicated OTC drugs exclusively, whereas 12% and 29%, respectively, use OTC drugs in addition to prescribed drugs. Besides sex, factors such as age, education background, and community size determine self-medication. Most commonly used: vitamins, minerals, analgesics; most commonly reported indication for self-medication: “prevention.” Health consciousness appears to be a significant factor to explain the prevalence of OTC drug use Seven-day prevalences of OTC drug use significantly higher in women than in men. Risk perception of specific OTC drugs impacted by the route of administration, the indication, and the drugs’ ingredients. Products for dermal application or plant-based products were considered “not risky.” 45% of consumers reported not reading the package leaflet of OTC drugs. People 60 years and older reported significantly lower levels of OTC drug off-label use than younger people Knowledge of correct use of widespread OTC products was determined. A majority correctly identified ibuprofen as an active ingredient; a third couldn’t correctly identify the maximum daily dose and were unaware of some contraindications; 50% recognized potential side effects. Those who hadn’t completed high school were significantly less likely to seek medical advice and significantly less likely to know when it was safe to take these products In order to compare the results of the study better, Tablelists all researched studies in which the attitudes and consumption preferences of patients and consumers with regard to OTC drugs were determined in the course of a survey. Many respondents do not want to see a doctor over minor issues and think they can handle their health problems by self-medication. Some of them keep their OTC use from their treating physicians []. In several studies, the majority of respondents assume that they are able to self-medicate and to assess the advantages and risks of OTC products. Only some of the respondents rely on the leaflet. The comparatively high confidence in using OTC drugs correctly partly coincides with the finding that there are a not inconsiderable number of gaps in consumer knowledge, especially regarding the maximum daily dose, contraindications, and potential side effects. In most studies, the socioeconomic status or disposable income is not a significant influencing factor; in contrast, gender and age are important predictors with regard to attitudes and patterns of use of OTC products. In some studies, health awareness and health anxiety was a determining factor. This was not examined in the present study.

Overall, it would be advisable to give more attention to this public health concern and to promote initiatives (mass media campaigns, governmental actions) in order to make patients more aware of the risks with regard to consumption of drugs without medical consultation. Further studies on adverse effects are urgently needed.