Psychosocial interventions for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: rapid review and meta-analysis

Introduction

]. In all societies, psychological consequences of the restrictive interventions applied to prevent spread of the virus or consequences of becoming infected with SARS-CoV‑2 commonly occur. All over the world, healthcare systems are dealing with the physical and psychological consequences of the pandemic [

2 , 3 ]. These studies also indicated that being female is significantly associated with a higher level of fear and anxiety about COVID-19 than being male [ 2 , 3 ]. Up to 25% of the general population reported experiencing clinically relevant anxiety symptoms [

4 ]. The authors concluded that COVID-19 is a traumatic stressor event that can consequently lead to serious mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) [ 4 ]. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a common psychopathological consequence of exposure to traumatic events, including symptoms such as anxiety, sleep difficulties, and irritability [ 5 ]. In addition to the psychological consequences of the pandemic, another recent article even referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as a traumatic stressor [

6 ]. PTSD not only concerns the general population. Members of the healthcare workforce (HCW) and especially those who worked on COVID-19 wards experienced exceptionally stressful situations on a daily basis, which may lead to even higher rates of PTSD. In their systematic review, Zhang et al. reported observing a 15% prevalence of PTSD in the general population during the COVID-19 pandemic [

7 ]. A systematic review was performed by d'Ettorre et al. (2021) on topics and interventions related to post-traumatic stress symptoms in HCWs during the current pandemic. They reported that 2.1–73.4% of HCWs reported experiencing post-traumatic stress symptoms [ 8 ]. In addition, a review of the prevalence of trauma- and stressor-related symptoms experienced by HCWs during the COVID-19 pandemic found a trauma-related stress prevalence of up to 35% [ 9 ]. These authors highlighted in their findings the fact that women, nurses, and frontline workers were most strongly affected by trauma-related stress [ 9 ]. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis concluded that 26% of HCWs had experienced PTSD as a result of the SARS, H1N1, Ebola, and Zika pandemics [

10 ]. In another study, nurse managers from Austria referred to a loss of image, a reduction in job satisfaction, and mental stress [ 11 ]. Within the Austrian healthcare system, 41% of hospital nurses felt a high to very high level of psychological distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including symptoms such as anxiety, worries, or insomnia. More than two thirds of Austrian nursing staff, also including nursing aids as well as students, experienced a moderate to high level of stress [

12 ]. The authors also estimated that a shortage of nearly 13 million nurses worldwide would occur in the future [ 12 ]. For the Austrian situation, a representative survey revealed that 86% of nurses stated that their work situation in the hospital had worsened to strongly worsened due to the pandemic [ 13 ]. In addition, 45% of nurses thought about leaving their profession and, moreover, 5% were planning and implementing their career change at the time of the survey [ 13 ]. This is underlined by the report on the state of the world's nursing from the WHO, which urgently recommended conducting investigations on education, jobs, and leadership internationally [ 14 ]. On the other hand, the healthcare and especially nursing staff shortage presents a challenge worldwide. As an example, the International Council of Nurses recently conducted a survey and reported that 20% of the respondents indicated that an increasing number of nurses are leaving the profession as a result of the pandemic [

8 ]. These authors identified occupational training and the improvement of social support at work as primary strategies used to manage post-traumatic stress symptoms in HCWs during the pandemic. However, the effects of applying these strategies could not be measured with these study designs. Although evidence is accumulating for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on HCWs, studies on the effect of psychosocial interventions among HCWs are lacking. Overall, the literature indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic was and is a major traumatic stressor, leading to an increase in the work burdens placed on HCWs and nursing staff, specifically due to the current and future nursing staff shortage. Therefore, interventions have to be set to increase job retention and facilitate recruitment, such as financial investments or psychosocial interventions to reduce or minimize the psychological impact of pandemics on the healthcare workforce. A systematic review revealed that only cross-sectional studies have been carried out on strategies to manage post-traumatic stress symptoms in HCWs during the COVID-19 pandemic [

Interventions commonly used to increase mental health in HCWs might also not work because the pandemic itself is a traumatic stressor event.

As an added complication, we currently have no evidence for the effects of psychosocial interventions in HCWs that are restricted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Managers are struggling to answer the question of how best to support HCWs in pandemics in order to reduce their stress and stress-related symptoms. For these reasons, this study was carried out to investigate the effectiveness of psychosocial interventions on the ward or at the institutional level among HCWs during the COVID-19 pandemic.