Association between sex and Huntington’s disease: an updated review on symptomatology and prognosis of neurodegenerative disorders

Summary

Huntington’s disease is a rare autosomal dominant disorder presenting with chorea, rigidity, hypo-/akinesia, cognitive decline, and psychiatric disturbances. Numerous risk factors have been defined in the onset of this disease. However, the number of CAG repeats in the genes are the most crucial factor rendering patients susceptible to the disease. Studies have shown significant differences in onset and disease presentation among the sexes, which prompts analysis of the impact of different sexes on disease etiology and progression. This article therefore discusses the evidence-based role of sex in aspects of symptomatology, pathogenesis, biomarkers, progression, and prognosis of Huntington’s disease, with a secondary review of sex-linked differences in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.