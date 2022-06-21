 Skip to main content
20.06.2022 | Review

Association between sex and Huntington’s disease: an updated review on symptomatology and prognosis of neurodegenerative disorders

verfasst von: Nimra Hasnain, MBBS Taha Bin Arif, Roha Shafaut, Faiza Zakaria, Syeda Zainab Fatima, Ibtehaj Ul Haque

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Huntington’s disease is a rare autosomal dominant disorder presenting with chorea, rigidity, hypo-/akinesia, cognitive decline, and psychiatric disturbances. Numerous risk factors have been defined in the onset of this disease. However, the number of CAG repeats in the genes are the most crucial factor rendering patients susceptible to the disease. Studies have shown significant differences in onset and disease presentation among the sexes, which prompts analysis of the impact of different sexes on disease etiology and progression. This article therefore discusses the evidence-based role of sex in aspects of symptomatology, pathogenesis, biomarkers, progression, and prognosis of Huntington’s disease, with a secondary review of sex-linked differences in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Metadaten
Titel
Association between sex and Huntington’s disease: an updated review on symptomatology and prognosis of neurodegenerative disorders
verfasst von
Nimra Hasnain
MBBS Taha Bin Arif
Roha Shafaut
Faiza Zakaria
Syeda Zainab Fatima
Ibtehaj Ul Haque
Publikationsdatum
20.06.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-022-00941-2

Version: 0.2000.0