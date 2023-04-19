Hemispherotomy in an infant with hemimegalencephaly and Ohtahara syndrome

Summary

We represent the case of a premature twin neonate born from uncomplicated pregnancy who developed seizures at the age of 24 h. Two-dimensional ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging revealed left-sided hemimegalencephaly. Further extensive diagnostic evaluation revealed a diagnosis of Ohtahara syndrome. Resistance of the seizures to antiepileptic therapy led to hemispherotomy that was performed at the age of 10 months. Our patient is now a 4-year-old child, walking, eating without a nasogastric tube, still with right hemiparesis and lateral strabismus but without seizures.