Skip to main content

Home

Zeitschriften

Zeitungen

Podcast

Gesundheitspolitik

Praxis

Leben

Jobs

Fachgebiete

Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke

Subfächer Innere Medizin

Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie

Fortbildungen

DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Login
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

20.04.2023 | case report

Acute bilateral vision loss after endovascular treatment of an intracranial aneurysm

verfasst von: Dr. Ruben Mühl-Benninghaus, Frederik A. Fries, Wolfgang Reith, Philipp Hendrix, Berthold Seitz, Fabian N. Fries

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Acute bilateral vision loss (ABVL) is a rare and challenging diagnostic issue that is most often caused by a neurological disorder. Since it can be the presenting symptom of potentially life-threatening diseases, priority should be given to excluding such diagnoses. Special caution is required if ABVL symptoms result after an intracranial intervention. This article reports on a diagnostic approach for a patient suffering from ABVL due to vitreous hemorrhage related to a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) after endovascular intracranial aneurysm treatment. This case study highlights the importance of imaging interpretation and its consequences.
Literatur
1.
Zarei S, Vo P, Sam C, Crow RW, Stout C, Al-Khoury L. Acute bilateral blindness in the setting of sudden onset of bilateral proptosis and ophthalmoplegia: a case report with literature review. Neurol Clin Pract. 2021;11:e706–e13. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Aboulhosn R, Raju B, Jumah F, Majmundar N, Prenner J, Matin T, et al. Terson’s syndrome, the current concepts and management strategies: a review of literature. Clin Neurol Neurosurg. 2021;210:107008. CrossRefPubMed
3.
Hanai K, Hashimoto M, Sasaki M, Nakamura H. Microsurgical observation of the posterior vitreous in patients with vitreous hemorrhage caused by Terson syndrome. Am J Ophthalmol Case Reports. 2020;17:100613. CrossRef
4.
Augsten R, Königsdörffer E. Terson-Syndrom – Beitrag zum Operationszeitpunkt der Pars-plana-Vitrektomie. Klin Monatsbl Augenheilkd. 2007;224:674–7. CrossRefPubMed
5.
Kang HM. Clinical characteristics of asymptomatic Terson syndrome in the patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Int J Ophthalmol. 2020;13:292–300. CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Stewart MW, Hasan SA, Collins C, Stanko C, Summer J, Brazis PW, et al. Can baseline computed tomography scans be used to identify patients at high risk of vision loss due to Terson syndrome? Am J Ophthalmol. 2020;211:217–28. CrossRefPubMed
7.
Burgos-Blasco B, Moreno-Morillo FJ, Hernández-Ruiz S, Valverde-Megías A, Sáenz-Francés F, Santos-Bueso E. Terson syndrome: vitrectomy vs Nd:YAG hyaloidotomy. J Francais Ophtalmol. 2019;42:e263–e6. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Acute bilateral vision loss after endovascular treatment of an intracranial aneurysm
verfasst von
Dr. Ruben Mühl-Benninghaus
Frederik A. Fries
Wolfgang Reith
Philipp Hendrix
Berthold Seitz
Fabian N. Fries
Publikationsdatum
20.04.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-023-01015-7