Acute bilateral vision loss after endovascular treatment of an intracranial aneurysm

Summary

Acute bilateral vision loss (ABVL) is a rare and challenging diagnostic issue that is most often caused by a neurological disorder. Since it can be the presenting symptom of potentially life-threatening diseases, priority should be given to excluding such diagnoses. Special caution is required if ABVL symptoms result after an intracranial intervention. This article reports on a diagnostic approach for a patient suffering from ABVL due to vitreous hemorrhage related to a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) after endovascular intracranial aneurysm treatment. This case study highlights the importance of imaging interpretation and its consequences.