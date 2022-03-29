Assessment of personality functioning in psychosomatic medicine

The concept of personality functioning and structural integration

1 ]—describes basic self-related and other-related affect-laden processing and regulation capacities. Patients suffering from impairments in personality functioning—at worst resulting in personality disorder [ 2 ]—show significantly reduced psychosocial functioning, which includes difficulties in self-regulation and the regulation of interpersonal relationships. Personality functioning is assumed to vary on a continuum ranging from non-impaired/well-integrated to severely impaired/disintegrated levels [ 2 ‐ 4 ]. The severity of personality pathology is defined by the degree of disturbances in self and interpersonal functioning [ 5 ]. Personality functioning on a well-integrated level is characterized by a coherent sense of self, flexible functioning even when stressed by external or internal conflicts, appropriate expression and regulation of impulses and emotions, internalized moral values and engagement in satisfying relationships [ 4 , 5 ]. Individuals at lower levels of personality functioning typically display, amongst others, characteristic problems in self-regulation or self-other differentiation (i.e., the attribution of mental states to the self or another person), which are accompanied by a range of challenges related to adverse health behaviors and interpersonal relations, including the doctor-patient relationship [ 6 ]. In the clinical setting, patients with lower levels of personality functioning are often experienced as “difficult to treat” [ 7 ]. Consequently, the focus on domains beyond symptoms, such as personality functioning, has been emphasized as being highly important for indications and treatment planning [ 8 ]. Despite the theoretical and practical significance of the personality functioning concept, it is not yet commonly integrated into diagnostic and treatment processes. Personality functioning—amongst others also referred to as structural integration or personality organization []—describes basic self-related and other-related affect-laden processing and regulation capacities. Patients suffering from impairments in personality functioning—at worst resulting in personality disorder []—show significantly reduced psychosocial functioning, which includes difficulties in self-regulation and the regulation of interpersonal relationships. Personality functioning is assumed to vary on a continuum ranging from non-impaired/well-integrated to severely impaired/disintegrated levels []. The severity of personality pathology is defined by the degree of disturbances in self and interpersonal functioning []. Personality functioning on a well-integrated level is characterized by a coherent sense of self, flexible functioning even when stressed by external or internal conflicts, appropriate expression and regulation of impulses and emotions, internalized moral values and engagement in satisfying relationships []. Individuals at lower levels of personality functioning typically display, amongst others, characteristic problems in self-regulation or self-other differentiation (i.e., the attribution of mental states to the self or another person), which are accompanied by a range of challenges related to adverse health behaviors and interpersonal relations, including the doctor-patient relationship []. In the clinical setting, patients with lower levels of personality functioning are often experienced as “difficult to treat” []. Consequently, the focus on domains beyond symptoms, such as personality functioning, has been emphasized as being highly important for indications and treatment planning []. Despite the theoretical and practical significance of the personality functioning concept, it is not yet commonly integrated into diagnostic and treatment processes.

Anzeige

2 ]) and the upcoming ICD-11 dimensional personality disorders model [ 9 ], the operationalized psychodynamic diagnosis (OPD) levels of structural integration axis (LSIA, [ 4 ]), or the model of personality organization proposed by Kernberg et al. with the corresponding structured interview of personality organization (STIPO, [ 3 ]). Beyond that, similar concepts are represented in nonclinical personality models aiming to describe variation in basic emotion-related processing and regulation capacities (here referred to as emotional intelligence, or competence), pointing to the ubiquity of the concept across different research and applied traditions [ 10 ]. All of these models share the idea that personality functioning, structural integration, personality organization, or emotional competence, describe fundamental emotion-related capacities underlying more specific aspects of personality. These fundamental aspects are discernible from (although not independent of) more specific patterns of experience and behavior describing the individual’s propensity to feel and act in a particular manner [ 10 ]. This latter aspect is, depending on the psychological tradition, either described in terms of prevailing conflicts (such as in the OPD system) or personality traits (such as in the DSM‑5 and ICD-11 systems). For instance, a narcissistic personality style would be regarded as a manifestation of a prevailing conflict in the OPD system (conflict within the self-esteem system [ 4 ]) and combination of descriptive traits (facets of antagonism) in the DSM‑5 system [ 2 ]. The level of intrapersonal and interpersonal functioning on which the—in this example narcissistic—individual operates would be considered an indicator of personality functioning, ranging from no impairment to severe impairment [ 2 , 8 ]. In this line of thinking, it is thus the level of personality functioning (the A criterion in the DSM‑5 AMPD, [ 2 ]), rather than the more specific aspects of personality, that informs about the severeness of impairments. The concept of personality functioning is represented in a range of contemporary models for the description of variation in personality and personality pathology, including the DSM‑5 alternative model of personality disorders (AMPD, []) and the upcoming ICD-11 dimensional personality disorders model [], the operationalized psychodynamic diagnosis (OPD) levels of structural integration axis (LSIA, []), or the model of personality organization proposed by Kernberg et al. with the corresponding structured interview of personality organization (STIPO, []). Beyond that, similar concepts are represented in nonclinical personality models aiming to describe variation in basic emotion-related processing and regulation capacities (here referred to as emotional intelligence, or competence), pointing to the ubiquity of the concept across different research and applied traditions []. All of these models share the idea that personality functioning, structural integration, personality organization, or emotional competence, describe fundamental emotion-related capacities underlying more specific aspects of personality. These fundamental aspects are discernible from (although not independent of) more specific patterns of experience and behavior describing the individual’s propensity to feel and act in a particular manner []. This latter aspect is, depending on the psychological tradition, either described in terms of prevailing(such as in the OPD system) or(such as in the DSM‑5 and ICD-11 systems). For instance, a narcissistic personality style would be regarded as a manifestation of a prevailing conflict in the OPD system (conflict within the self-esteem system []) and combination of descriptive traits (facets of antagonism) in the DSM‑5 system []. The level of intrapersonal and interpersonal functioning on which the—in this example narcissistic—individual operates would be considered an indicator of personality functioning, ranging from no impairment to severe impairment []. In this line of thinking, it is thus the level of personality functioning (the A criterion in the DSM‑5 AMPD, []), rather than the more specific aspects of personality, that informs about the severeness of impairments.

3 ], the OPD interview [ 4 , 8 ] or the structured clinical interview for the AMPD [ 11 ]. All of these have been found to be reliable and valid diagnostic assessments, which predict an array of general clinically relevant outcomes, such as number of diagnoses, symptom load and global functioning [ 8 ]. Expert interviews can be complemented by self-report measures of personality functioning, which have been developed for all systems (e.g. [ 12 ]). Personality functioning is commonly assessed by trained clinicians or researchers using standardized or semi-standardized interviews, such as the previously mentioned STIPO [], the OPD interview [] or the structured clinical interview for the AMPD []. All of these have been found to be reliable and valid diagnostic assessments, which predict an array of general clinically relevant outcomes, such as number of diagnoses, symptom load and global functioning []. Expert interviews can be complemented by self-report measures of personality functioning, which have been developed for all systems (e.g. []).