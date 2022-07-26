Diagnostic approaches in psychosomatic medicine

Excerpt

Psychosomatic medicine is concerned with the assessment, management, and modification of psychosocial variables in the setting of medical diseases across medical specialties []. It can be defined, to date, as a comprehensive, interdisciplinary, person-centered framework for (a) assessment of psychosocial factors affecting individual vulnerability, course and outcome of any type of disease, (b) holistic consideration of patient care in clinical practice, (c) integration of psychological therapy and, when necessary, social interventions in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of medical disease []. Treatment options typically target all modifiable biological and psychosocial factors contributing to the pathological condition, also paying attention to the role of allegedly “secondary” factors, e.g. stress and coping, which may play a pivotal role via feedback mechanisms in the disease course over time. The individual illness experience, the patient’s agenda, as well as subjective well-being, protective factors, and social aspects such as relationship experience and formation across the life span receive specific consideration. …