04.02.2021 | main topic Open Access

Development of a visual tool to assess six dimensions of health and its validation in patients with endocrine disorders

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Christian Fazekas, Dennis Linder, Franziska Matzer, Christian Vajda, Alexander Avian, Verena Theiler-Schwetz, Christian Trummer, Julia Došen, Jelena Rokvic, Marco Mohl, Stefan Pilz
Summary

Background

Psychosocial factors significantly influence patient care in many fields of medicine, among these in the field of endocrinology. Easily applicable validated assessment tools for such psychosocial factors are lacking. Visual instruments may facilitate doctor-patient communication. This study describes the development and validation of a multidimensional visual tool for the self-assessment of health.

Methods

An expert panel performed the multistep development of the psychosomatic assessment health disc (PAHD). Assessment of face validity was performed by means of a focus group of medical doctors (n = 6) and patient interviews (n = 24). For determining test-retest reliability, internal consistency and construct validity, patients of an endocrine outpatient clinic in Graz, Austria, completed the PAHD and the following questionnaires: short-form 36 health survey, work ability index, Pittsburgh sleep quality index and the social life scales of the life satisfaction questionnaire.

Results

A numeric six-item analogue scale was developed in the form of a disc. It addresses the following aspects of health: physical well-being, social life, sexuality, mental well-being, sleep, working ability/performance. For the validation process, 177 patients (57.1% females) participated in the study. Correlation coefficients of the six items with other questionnaires ranged between r = 0.51 (social life) and r = 0.72 (sleep). Test-retest reliability was assessed among 98 patients and was ≥ 0.74 for all 6 items, while Cronbach’s alpha was 0.78.

Conclusion

The psychometric properties of the PAHD support its use in clinical encounters with patients suffering from endocrine disorders. Further validation studies may be required to extend its application to other fields of medicine.

