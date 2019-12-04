 Skip to main content
03.12.2019 | case report

Agenesis of the dorsal pancreas: a very rare entity causing diabetes mellitus

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Dr. Patrick Dinkhauser, Dr. Johannes Paesold, Dr. Dietmar Hubner, Dr. Verena Steffan, Dr. Ronald Lampl, Univ. Prof. Dr. Harald Hofer
Summary

Dorsal pancreatic agenesis is a very rare pancreatic developmental anomaly resulting in missing corpus and cauda of the pancreas. Due to improvements and more widespread use of advanced radiological techniques like CT or MRI, the possibility of finding this disorder is growing. Thus, this rare congenital condition, as well as a pancreas divisum and pseudo-agenesis secondary to chronic pancreatitis, must be considered in the differential diagnosis. Although most of the patients seem to be asymptomatic, abdominal pain and pancreatitis may develop. Moreover, this entity should be known by the treating physician, as these patients are at a high risk of developing diabetes mellitus during their lifetime. Herein, we present the case of a 65-year-old woman with complete agenesis of the dorsal pancreas. The patient was hospitalized due to weight loss, abdominal discomfort, and diabetes mellitus type 2.

Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

