Orally administered gadolinium orthovanadate GdVO4:Eu3+ nanoparticles do not affect the hydrophobic region of cell membranes of leukocytes

Results

No significant changes were detected in the spectra of the fluorescent probes bound to the WBCs from the rats orally exposed to nanoparticles in comparison with the corresponding spectra of the probes bound to the cells from the control group of animals. This indicates that in the case of the rats orally exposed to nanoparticles, no noticeable changes in physicochemical properties (i.e., in the polarity and the proton-donor ability) are observed in the lipid membranes of WBCs in the region where the probes locate. There was no statistically significant difference in the amount of ROShigh viable leukocytes in rats treated with VNPs and control samples.