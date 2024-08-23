Acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the 2023 ASH meeting

Summary

The annual congress of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego in 2023 was very well attended for the first time since the pandemic. In the following article, a brief summary of the highlights regarding acute lymphoblastic leukemia is presented. There were two main focuses in the education sessions: CAR T‑cells and the role of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, and the optimal treatment of adolescents and young adults patients. The oral and poster sessions provided exciting and clinically important data on the following: CAR T‑cells—real-world data; blinatumomab and inotuzumab as first-line therapy; chemo-free combinations for Philadelphia-chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), long-term side effects of total body irradiation, and new treatment options with venetoclax or revumenib.