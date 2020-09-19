A data-driven framework for introducing predictive analytics into expanded program on immunization in Pakistan

Background

Pakistan has a nationwide expanded program on immunization (EPI), yet vaccination coverage in Pakistan is quite low. Recently, an analytical model has been proposed to improve the coverage by identifying children who are most likely to miss any of the vaccines included in the immunization schedule, known as defaulters; however, a number of limitations remain unresolved in the previously proposed model. Firstly, it only classified children into two stages: defaulters and non-defaulters, considering all children at high risk of defaulting even if only one dose is missed. Secondly, there was no categorisation of high and low coverage areas for prioritised vaccination. The aim of this study was to propose a prediction framework for the accurate identification of defaulters.