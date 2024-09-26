Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

25.09.2024 | case report

A 50-year-old patient with pancreatitis revealing pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis syndrome—a case report and review of the literature

verfasst von: Dr. Katharina Storch, MD, Manuel Bécède, Wolfgang Krampla, Peter Mikosch, Franz Trautinger, Andreas Mayer, Judith Sautner

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

The combination of pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis (PPP) is a rare systemic syndrome that occurs in patients with acute or chronic pancreatitis or pancreatic malignancies. A 50-year-old male patient presented with polyarthritis increasing for 1 week and consequent inability to walk unaided. In addition, the patient had several isolated nodules on the lower extremities without any tenderness to pressure. Laboratory tests showed elevated pancreatic enzymes indicative of pancreatitis, which was thereafter confirmed by abdominal CT scan, with signs of chronic pancreatitis and concrements in the pancreatic duct. The diagnosis of panniculitis was established by dermatological consultation. Considering all these clinical features, PPP syndrome was diagnosed. In accordance with the pre-existing literature, oral glucocorticoid therapy and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) were given but failed to improve pain and polyarthritis. In the further clinical course, due to the persistent increase in lipase and amylase, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) was performed, showing small concrements in the pancreatic duct. During the intervention, the pancreatic duct was widened, the small concrements were removed, and a pancreatic duct stent was then implanted. Following ERCP, an instant decrease in pancreatic enzymes was observed, accompanied by a clear and sustained improvement of joint swellings and pain. With the typical triad of clinical findings in mind, one should consider PPP syndrome in the context of acute or chronic pancreatitis as well as in pancreatic malignancies. All involved disciplines (gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology) should be familiar with this rare but severe condition. The prognosis depends on the extent of the functional deficit of the extremities and the progression of the underlying disease.
Literatur
1.
Azar L, Chatterjee S, Schils J. Pancreatitis, polyarthritis and panniculitis syndrome. Joint Bone Spine. 2014;81(2):184.CrossRefPubMed
2.
Betrains A, Rosseels W, Van Mieghem E, Vanderschueren S, Nijs J. Clinical characteristics, treatment, and outcome of pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis syndrome: a case-based review. Clin Rheumatol. 2021;40(4):1625–33.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Narvaez J, Bianchi MM, Santo P, de la Fuente D, Rios-Rodriguez V, Bolao F, et al. Pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2010;39(5):417–23.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Dieker W, Derer J, Henzler T, Schneider A, Ruckert F, Wilhelm TJ, et al. Pancreatitis, panniculitis and polyarthritis (PPP-) syndrome caused by post-pancreatitis pseudocyst with mesenteric fistula. Diagnosis and successful surgical treatment. Case report and review of literature. Int J Surg Case Rep. 2017;31:170–5.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
5.
Kim EJ, Park MS, Son HG, Oh WS, Moon KW, Park JM, et al. Pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis syndrome simulating cellulitis and gouty arthritis. Korean J Gastroenterol. 2019;74(3):175–82.CrossRefPubMed
6.
Bernacka M, Kosztowny K, Schwartz RA, Hogendorf P, Bogaczewicz J, Wozniacka A. The pancreatitis, panniculitis, and Polyarthritis (PPP) syndrome: subcutaneous nodular fat necrosis, a cutaneous marker of pancreatic neoplasia. Acta Dermatovenerol Croat. 2021;291(1):46–50.PubMed
7.
Harris MD, Bucobo JC, Buscaglia JM. Pancreatitis, panniculitis, polyarthritis syndrome successfully treated with EUS-guided cyst-gastrostomy. Gastrointest Endosc. 2010;72(2):456.CrossRefPubMed
8.
Chattopadhyay A, Mittal S, Sharma A, Jain S. Pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis. J Clin Rheumatol. 2020;26(5):e90.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Pan W, Wang Q, Yang M, Zhang L, Wang J, Sun K. Pancreatic carcinoma presented with panniculitis and polyarthritis: A rare case. J Can Res Ther. 2021;17(7):1751.CrossRef
10.
Wilson HA, Askari AD, Neiderhiser DH, Johnson AM, Andrews BS, Hoskins LC. Pancreatitis with arthropathy and subcutaneous fat necrosis. Evidence for the pathogenicity of lipolytic enzymes. Arthritis Rheum. 1983;26(2):121–6. Feb.CrossRefPubMed
11.
Loverdos I, Swan MC, Shekherdimian S, Al-Rasheed AA, Schneider R. A case of pancreatitis, panniculitis and polyarthritis syndrome: Elucidating the pathophysiologic mechanisms of a rare condition. J Pediatr Surg Case Rep. 2015;3(5):223–6. May.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
Shbeeb MI, Duffy J, Bjornsson J, Ashby AM, Matteson EL. Subcutaneous fat necrosis and polyarthritis associated with pancreatic disease. Arthritis Rheum. 1996;39(11):1922–5. Nov.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Shaaban AM, Rezvani M, Tubay M, Elsayes KM, Woodward PJ, Menias CO. Fat-containing retroperitoneal lesions: imaging characteristics, localization, and differential diagnosis. Radiographics. 2016;36(3):710–34. May.CrossRefPubMed
14.
Gilani MB, Akcan T, Peterson M, Zahid A. Retroperitoneal fat necrosis in response to an episode of acute pancreatitis. Case Rep Gastrointest Med. 2021;2021:1–3.CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
A 50-year-old patient with pancreatitis revealing pancreatitis, panniculitis, and polyarthritis syndrome—a case report and review of the literature
verfasst von
Dr. Katharina Storch, MD
Manuel Bécède
Wolfgang Krampla
Peter Mikosch
Franz Trautinger
Andreas Mayer
Judith Sautner
Publikationsdatum
25.09.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01055-7