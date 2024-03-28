Skip to main content
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

22.03.2024 | review

Angular cheilitis—an oral disease with many facets

verfasst von: Anca Chiriac, Anca E. Chiriac, Tudor Pinteala, Aurelia Spinei, Liliana Savin, Hana Zelenkova, Prof. Dr. Uwe Wollina

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Cheilitis is a common inflammatory disorder of the vermillion and adjacent skin of the lips. A special type is angular cheilitis. The disease has a mixed etiology, mostly with bacterial and fungal components. Angular cheilitis may be a clinical sign of an underlying disease. It has two age peaks: one during childhood and another in adults. It becomes more frequent with aging. Clinical presentation, differential diagnoses, and treatment are discussed. Angular cheilitis is of importance in primary care of patients, in geriatrics, dentistry, pediatrics, internal medicine, and in dermatology.
