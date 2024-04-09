Fine scalpel surgery: preserving the dartos muscle in a patient with scrotal and perigenital giant Buschke–Löwenstein tumors

Summary

Giant condyloma acuminatum (GCA), alternatively referred to as a Buschke–Löwenstein tumor (BLT), is an uncommon, benign, but locally aggressive form of verrucous carcinoma. The condition usually affects the male population under the age of 50 years; however, there have been rare reports of pediatric cases. Various risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, promiscuous behavior, poor hygiene, immunosuppression, and others are linked to the development of this condition. We present the case of a 26-year-old male patient who came to the dermatology department with primary complaints of 10-year-old verrucous tumor formations located in the perigenital and perianal areas. Serological tests for AIDS, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, Chlamydia trachomatis , and syphilis were negative. The routine blood tests were slightly abnormal. Histological verification of condylomata acuminata of Buschke–Löwenstein was made. Given the sensitive areas, surgery was advised. With several fine undermining scalpel excisions, the lesions in the scrotal and perigenital areas were removed and the dartos muscle was preserved. Electrodissection and shave curettage were not performed. The postoperative period passed without complications and no recurrences in the perigenital area were reported. We believe that our case report represents the first documented surgical approach for scrotal Buschke–Löwenstein tumor using exclusively fine undermining scalpel surgery. A brief literature review of the condition is presented, focusing on the currently available treatment options and highlighting the potential effectiveness of the surgical approach.