Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: a deeper insight into the disease

Summary

Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) is a scarring alopecia of multifactorial etiology that presents on the vertex as patchy areas of hair loss, spreading centrifugally over the scalp. It most commonly affects women of African descent, but cases among other ethnicities have also been reported. CCCA typically starts with thinning and breaking of the hair as the first sign of presentation, which eventually progresses to hair loss over the central part of the scalp, spreading symmetrically outwards to involve a larger area. Currently, there is no definitive cure for the disease; however, multiple management options are available, which should aim to be tailored to the individual patient. Owing to its cosmetic outcomes, the quality of life (QoL) of patients with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia is also disturbed, as patients may face psychological and social stress due to their permanent hair loss. This article focuses on various aspects of the pathogenesis, clinical trials, quality of life, barriers faced by patients, and treatment of central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia.