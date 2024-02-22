Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

21.02.2024 | short communication

Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: a deeper insight into the disease

verfasst von: Syeda Zainab Fatima

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) is a scarring alopecia of multifactorial etiology that presents on the vertex as patchy areas of hair loss, spreading centrifugally over the scalp. It most commonly affects women of African descent, but cases among other ethnicities have also been reported. CCCA typically starts with thinning and breaking of the hair as the first sign of presentation, which eventually progresses to hair loss over the central part of the scalp, spreading symmetrically outwards to involve a larger area. Currently, there is no definitive cure for the disease; however, multiple management options are available, which should aim to be tailored to the individual patient. Owing to its cosmetic outcomes, the quality of life (QoL) of patients with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia is also disturbed, as patients may face psychological and social stress due to their permanent hair loss. This article focuses on various aspects of the pathogenesis, clinical trials, quality of life, barriers faced by patients, and treatment of central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia.
Literatur
1.
Ezekwe N, King M, Hollinger JC. The Use of Natural Ingredients in the Treatment of Alopecias with an Emphasis on Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia: A Systematic Review. J Clin Aesthetic Dermatol. 2020;13(8):23. Aug.
2.
Subash J, Alexander T, Beamer V, McMichael A. A proposed mechanism for central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. Exp Dermatol. 2020;1;29(2):190–5. Feb. CrossRef
3.
Khumalo NP, Jessop S, Gumedze F, Ehrlich R. Hairdressing and the prevalence of scalp disease in African adults. Br J Dermatol. 2007;1;157(5):981–8. Nov. CrossRefPubMed
4.
Herskovitz I, Miteva M. Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: challenges and solutions. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2016;17;9:175–81. Aug.
5.
Dlova NC, Salkey KS, Callender VD, McMichael AJ. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia: New Insights and a Call for Action. J Investig Dermatol Symp Proc. 2017;1;18(2):S54–6. Oct. CrossRef
6.
Eginli AN, Dlova NC, McMichael A. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia in Children: A Case Series and Review of the Literature. Pediatr Dermatol. 2017;1;34(2):133–7. Mar. CrossRef
7.
Lawson CN, Bakayoko A, Callender VD. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia: Challenges and Treatments. Dermatol Clin. 2021;1;39(3):389–405. Jul. CrossRef
8.
Ogunleye TA, McMichael A, Olsen EA. Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: what has been achieved, current clues for future research. Dermatol Clin. 2014;32(2:173–81. CrossRef
9.
Bolduc C, Sperling LC, Shapiro J. Primary cicatricial alopecia: Other lymphocytic primary cicatricial alopecias and neutrophilic and mixed primary cicatricial alopecias. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2016;1;75(6):1101–17. Dec. CrossRef
10.
Olsen EA, Callender V, McMichael A, Sperling L, Anstrom KJ, Shapiro J, et al. Central hair loss in African American women: incidence and potential risk factors. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2011;64(2):245–52. Feb. CrossRefPubMed
11.
McKenzie SA, Roche FC, Onyekaba G, Williams DM, Ogunleye TA, Taylor SC. Comorbid anxiety and depression among black women with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: A retrospective study. J Dermatol. 2021;1;48(1):e19. Jan. PubMed
12.
Roche FC, Hedberg ML, Fischer AS, Ray A, Dentchev T, Rice X, et al. Activation of STAT3 in lymphocytes associated with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2023;89(6):1245–6. Dec. CrossRefPubMed
13.
Aguh C, McMichael A. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia. JAMA Dermatol. 2020;1;156(9):1036. Sep. CrossRef
14.
Summers P, Kyei A, Bergfeld W. Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia—an approach to diagnosis and management. Int J Dermatol. 2011;50(12):1457–64. Dec. CrossRefPubMed
15.
Callender VD, Lawson CN, Onwudiwe OC. Hair transplantation in the surgical treatment of central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. Dermatol Surg Off Publ Am Soc Dermatol Surg Al. 2014 Oct 1;40(10):1125–31.
16.
Valerie D Callender, Dakara Rucker Wright, Erica C Davis LCS. Hair breakage as a presenting sign of early or occult central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: clinicopathologic findings in 9 patients. Arch Dermatol. 2012;148(8):1047–52.
17.
Araoye EF, Thomas JAL, Aguh CU. Hair regrowth in 2 patients with recalcitrant central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia after use of topical metformin. JAAD Case Rep. 2020;1;6(2):106–8. Feb. CrossRef
18.
Alves R, Grimalt R. Platelet-Rich Plasma and its Use for Cicatricial and Non-Cicatricial Alopecias: A Narrative Review. Dermatol Ther. 2020;1;10(4):623–33. Aug. CrossRef
19.
Agor A, Ward KHM. Camouflaging techniques for patients with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. Int J Womens Dermatol. 2020;1;7(2):180–3. Mar.
20.
Haskin A, Aguh CGAO. Understanding patient experiences with scarring alopecia: a qualitative study with management implications. J Dermatol Treat. 2017;28(4):318–21. CrossRef
21.
Akintilo L, Hahn EA. Jeong Min April Yu SSLP. Health care barriers and quality of life in central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia patients. Cutis. 2018;102(6:427–32.
22.
Abena Maranga, Fritzlaine C Roche, Maryam Alausa, Tara McWilliams, David J Margolis, Gabriella Fabbrocini, Carlo Natale Lauro, Rosanna Cataldo SCT. Quality of life in patients with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: a preliminary study. Br J Dermatol. 2022;187(5):802–4.
Metadaten
Titel
Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia: a deeper insight into the disease
verfasst von
Syeda Zainab Fatima
Publikationsdatum
21.02.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01033-z