Virales da capo

Zurück zum Zitat Gurevich I, Agarwal P, Zhang P, Dolorito JA, Oliver S, Liu H, Reitze N, Sarma N, Bagci IS, Sridhar K, Kakarla V, Yenamandra VK, O’Malley M, Prisco M, Tufa SF, Keene DR, South AP, Krishnan SM, Marinkovich MP (2022) In vivo topical gene therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa: a phase 1 and 2 trial. Nat Med 28(4):780–788. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-022-01737-y CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Gurevich I, Agarwal P, Zhang P, Dolorito JA, Oliver S, Liu H, Reitze N, Sarma N, Bagci IS, Sridhar K, Kakarla V, Yenamandra VK, O’Malley M, Prisco M, Tufa SF, Keene DR, South AP, Krishnan SM, Marinkovich MP (2022) In vivo topical gene therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa: a phase 1 and 2 trial. Nat Med 28(4):780–788.
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-022-01737-y
CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral