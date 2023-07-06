Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

05.07.2023 | original article

The prognostic value of rapid risk scores among patients with community-acquired pneumonia

A retrospective cohort study

verfasst von: Buğra İlhan, Göksu Bozdereli Berikol, Halil Doğan

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is a frequent reason for emergency department (ED) presentations. Various risk scores have been validated in the management of CAP and are recommended for daily practice.

Objective

The aim of the study was to evaluate the performance of the rapid risk scores (the rapid acute physiology score (RAPS), the rapid emergency medicine score (REMS), the Worthing physiological scoring system (WPS), CURB-65 and CRB-65) among patients with CAP.

Methods

This retrospective cohort study was conducted in the ED of a tertiary hospital between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019. Patients aged ≥ 18 years and diagnosed with CAP were included. Patients who were transferred from another center or with missing records were excluded. Demographic information, vital signs, level of consciousness, laboratory results, and outcomes were recorded.

Results

A total of 2057 patients were included in the final analysis. The 30-day mortality of the patients was 15.2% (n = 312). The WPS achieved the most successful results for all three outcomes, 30-day mortality, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and mechanical ventilation (MV) needs (area under the curve, AUC 0.810, 0.918, and 0.910, respectively; p < 0.001). In the prediction of mortality, RAPS, REMS, CURB-65, and CRB-65 had a moderate overall performance (AUC 0.648, 0.752, 0.778, and 0.739, respectively). In the prediction of ICU admission and MV needs, RAPS, REMS, CURB-65, and CRB-65 had moderate to good overall performance (AUC at ICU admission 0.793, 0.873, 0.829, and 0.810; AUC for MV needs 0.759, 0.892, 0.754, and 0.738, respectively). Advanced age, lower levels of mean arterial pressure and peripheral oxygen saturation, presence of active malignancy and cerebrovascular disease, and ICU admission were associated with mortality (p < 0.05).

Conclusion

The WPS outperformed other risk scores in patients with CAP and can be used safely. The CRB-65 can be used to discriminate critically ill patients with CAP due to its high specificity. The overall performances of the scores were satisfactory for all three outcomes.
