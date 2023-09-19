18.09.2023 | perspective
High incidence of SARS-CoV-2 severe pneumonia in urban metropolitan areas: a suggestive pathogenetic hypothesis
verfasst von:
Dr. Nicola Abrescia, MD, Adelaide Maddaloni, MD, Maurizio D’Abbraccio, MD, Mario De Marco, MD
Erschienen in:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
Excerpt
Recently, on 5 May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 is no longer considered a “global health emergency” after 3 years and approximately 20 million deaths; however, the causative agent, SARS-CoV‑2, continues to pose a threat with the emergence of high-risk variants. The current pandemic has been characterized, particularly in its early stages, by a variable incidence of pneumonia in different geographical areas [
1
,
2
]. The incidence of severe pneumonia was higher in urban areas [
3
]. The main reason for this is that urban areas often have higher population densities, leading to higher rates of COVID-19 transmission due to the close proximity of individuals, increased interactions, and potential challenges in maintaining physical distance [
4
]. This may be a major contributor to the increased incidence of pneumonia and consequently severe pneumonia. …