Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

18.09.2023 | perspective

High incidence of SARS-CoV-2 severe pneumonia in urban metropolitan areas: a suggestive pathogenetic hypothesis

verfasst von: Dr. Nicola Abrescia, MD, Adelaide Maddaloni, MD, Maurizio D’Abbraccio, MD, Mario De Marco, MD

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

Recently, on 5 May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 is no longer considered a “global health emergency” after 3 years and approximately 20 million deaths; however, the causative agent, SARS-CoV‑2, continues to pose a threat with the emergence of high-risk variants. The current pandemic has been characterized, particularly in its early stages, by a variable incidence of pneumonia in different geographical areas [ 1, 2]. The incidence of severe pneumonia was higher in urban areas [ 3]. The main reason for this is that urban areas often have higher population densities, leading to higher rates of COVID-19 transmission due to the close proximity of individuals, increased interactions, and potential challenges in maintaining physical distance [ 4]. This may be a major contributor to the increased incidence of pneumonia and consequently severe pneumonia. …
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Metadaten
Titel
High incidence of SARS-CoV-2 severe pneumonia in urban metropolitan areas: a suggestive pathogenetic hypothesis
verfasst von
Dr. Nicola Abrescia, MD
Adelaide Maddaloni, MD
Maurizio D’Abbraccio, MD
Mario De Marco, MD
Publikationsdatum
18.09.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02279-0