Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

17.04.2023 | images in clinical medicine

The great mimicker of dural pathology: primary dural diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

verfasst von: Ivan Krečak, Marijana Šupe, Ojdana Petričević Krečak

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

Primary dural diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (PD-DLBCL) is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises within the dura mater. This extranodal lymphoma is extremely rare and represents less than 0.1% of all NHL and only about 0.6% of all intracranial tumors [ 1, 2]. Due to its rarity (< 30 cases reported worldwide), the optimal treatment modality has not been defined. This article presents an illustrative set of radiological images of PD-DLBCL and briefly discusses its diagnostic and treatment considerations. …
