12.06.2023 | original article
Clinical significance of adjuvant therapy after radical surgery for primary osteosarcoma of the jaws
Summary
Background
Osteosarcoma of the jaw is one of the rare malignancies and the role of postoperative adjuvant therapy is unclear. This study explored the efficacy of adjuvant therapy after radical surgery for primary osteosarcoma of the jaw.
Methods
The data were retrospectively analyzed from May 2012 to June 2021. The recurrence rate, disease-free survival (DFS) and 5‑year overall survival (OS) rate were calculated by Kaplan-Meier method. Intergroup rates were examined by chi-square test.
Results
125 post-radical surgery patients were included. The median follow-up time was 66 months. Forty five cases suffered recurrence. The recurrence rate was 36.0%, and the 5‑year OS rate was 68.8%. In the adjuvant treatment group, twenty eight of 99 patients experienced disease progression. In the surgical treatment alone group, seventeen of 26 patients experienced disease progression. The recurrence rates in the two groups were 28.3 and 65.4%, respectively (χ2 = 12.303, p < 0.001). The 5‑year OS rate was 75.8 and 42.3%, respectively (χ2 = 10.734, p = 0.001). The median DFS of the relapse patients was 15.1 months (95% CI:13.00–17.20 months), and the 5‑year OS rate was 40.0%. Among them, 28 patients received adjuvant therapy while 17 received surgical treatment alone. The median DFS was 15.7 and 11.5 months, respectively, p = 0.024. The median OS was 69.6 months (95% CI 55.69 ~ 83.51 months) and 62.4 months (95% CI 49.06 ~ 75.74 months), respectively(p = 0.034).
Conclusion
Adjuvant therapy is one of the effective measures to reduce the relapse rate and improve OS after radical surgery for primary osteosarcoma of the jaw.