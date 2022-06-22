The association between wood dust exposure and respiratory disorders and oxidative stress among furniture workers

This study was undertaken to determine the effect of wood dust on the respiratory system and oxidative stress in furniture workers and to determine whether any associations exist between respiratory parameters and oxidative stress.

Methods

This cross-sectional study was performed on 45 furniture workers and 45 office workers as a reference group in Iran.

The NIOSH method 0600 was used to determine the concentration of particulates. The prevalence of respiratory symptoms was estimated via the European Community Respiratory Health Survey (ECRHS) questionnaire. Oxidative stress biomarkers and respiratory parameters were also measured.