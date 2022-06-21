Dermatitis linearis outbreak associated with Paederus balcanicus in Austria

Outbreak cluster and clinical presentation

1 1 Paederus balcanicus exposure. Fig. 1 a Dermatitis linearis lesions on the calf of a woman 4 days after exposure to Paederus balcanicus . b Papulovesicular exanthema with superficial necrosis in the back of the knee of a man 9 days after exposure to Paederus balcanicus. c Follow-up picture of the lesion shown in B showing slight residual hyperpigmentation 7 months after beetle exposure. d Mirror lesions on the inner thighs of a 9-year-old child 9 days after exposure to Paederus balcanicus Patient ID Age (years) Gender Localization of skin affections Time (days) of onset after beetle exposure Duration of florid skin lesion 1 44 m Back of the right knee 8 3 weeks 2 44 f Face, right shoulder, both legs 1 3 weeks 3 39 f Both calves 4 3 weeks 4 44 m Abdomen 6 3 weeks 5 9 f Both inner thighs 3 2 weeks 6 45 m Both forearms 7 2 weeks 7 77 m Both legs 7 2 weeks × On 3 June 2021, a group of 15 family members (7 children, 8 adults) spent an afternoon at a recreational public open-air bath at Lake Neusiedl (Illmitz, Burgenland, Austria). Soon after arrival, they noticed a swarm of small and slender insects with black and red-colored bodies, which crawled in the grass and on their possessions (picnic sets and blankets). The insects also crawled on the bodies and extremities of some of the persons; however, no stings or bites were reported. The persons reported that they had brushed the insects off the skin. In the late afternoon of 4 June 2021 one of the adults developed mostly linear papulovesicular exanthema below the right eye, on the nose, and the left shoulder and sought medical advice. Physical examinations, detailed anamnesis and skin inspections were performed by a board-certified dermatologist and a board-certified internal medicine specialist. Over the course of several days, an additional number of six family members (1 child aged 9 years and 5 adults) developed similar skin irritations with characteristic linear morphology on the arms and legs (Fig.) including formation of mirror lesions. Tablesummarizes the clinical characteristics of the seven persons with skin lesions attributed toexposure.

All lesions were rapidly treated after onset with topical methylprednisolone aceponate ointment 0.1%. Despite this treatment, most of the individual lesions progressed to superficial skin necrosis before eventually healing, in parts leaving scars and hyperpigmentation, over the course of 2–3 weeks.

Retrospective anamnesis made the insect exposure reported the most likely cause of the skin lesions and prompted us to initiate a systematic search for beetles in the area.

All persons gave their informed consent prior to their inclusion in this report. Details that might disclose the identity of the subjects have been omitted.