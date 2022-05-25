Temporal patterns of weekly births and conceptions predicted by meteorology, seasonal variation, and lunar phases

Originally, we obtained daily average temperatures at the meteorological station “Hohe Warte” from the Zentralanstalt für Meteorologie und Geodynamik (ZAMG) and averaged these over the 7 days of every week, Next, we calculated the square of that weekly temperature minus 11.7 °C (the overall average temperature) and finally, we also added longer term averages (2 or 3 weeks) of temperature [] and weekly averages of relative humidity to the model. “Hohe Warte” is situated in the hilly western outskirts of Vienna. Temperatures are there usually lower than in the city center, but we have demonstrated before [] that daily temperature data at “Hohe Warte” and city center (“Stephansplatz”) are highly correlated with each other temporally.

Although data were obtained in anonymous format, there is always concern about too detailed information due to data privacy considerations. Also, information about pregnancy duration is only provided as pregnancy weeks. Therefore, we only obtained the week and not the exact day of birth from the Austrian birth register. We received data on both live and stillborn births with information on live status and about twin births and gender of the child included in the obtained data. In this first examination of the data this additional information was neglected though. Pregnancy duration is reported as number of weeks since the last menstrual bleeding. Since conception occurs roughly 2 weeks after the last bleeding, we calculated conception date by subtracting the pregnancy duration minus 2 from the week of birth.

Seasonality in the number of births and conceptions has first been explored preliminary using decompose and stl packages in R software [] to perform seasonal and trend decomposition. LOESS smoother has been chosen amongst other default options offered because it does not automatically account for calendar holidays, can handle any type of seasonality, and is flexible to variations in seasonality rates.

Statistical methods

When, apart from a long-term increasing trend, we saw clear evidence of two cycles, one the length of a year and the other of about 4 weeks, we decided to examine these cycles in more detail. We assumed that the shorter cycle was linked to the moon phases. Therefore, we constructed 2 sine-cosine functions, 1 with the wavelength of 1 year (365.25 days) and 1 with a wavelength of 29.529 days. The duration of a lunar month varies by 1 or even 2 days due to the fact that both earth and moon move on ellipses, not circles. But over the whole observation period the duration of 29.529 days turned out to be the best approximation of the average.

The sine-cosine functions were defined such that for the annual cycle the sine part of the function was closest to zero and the cosine part closest to 1 on each 31 December. For the lunar cycle the sine part was approximately −1 and the cosine part was zero at each full moon. At each new moon the sine part was approximately 1 and the cosine part was again zero. The cosine part reached its maximum (1) at the third quarter moon. The sine and cosine values of each Monday were used to represent the weekly values.