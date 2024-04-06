Surgical eye removal: causes, who it affects, lessons to be learned

Summary

Background The removal of an eyeball entails socio-medical consequences far beyond the direct limitation in the patient’s vision, affecting their economic and mental well-being. We aimed to identify the causes of enucleation as well as the target populations for preventive measures.

Methods The study was a retrospective analysis of causes that had directly led to enucleation over a period of 5 years in a tertiary hospital.

Results In total, 115 cases of enucleation were retrieved. The mean age of the patients was 64 years for men and 78 years for women. Glaucoma and inflammation were the most common cause of eyeball removal, followed by tumors, trauma, phthisis bulbi, and vitreoretinal disease.