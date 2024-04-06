Skip to main content
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

05.04.2024 | original article

Surgical eye removal: causes, who it affects, lessons to be learned

verfasst von: PD Dr. J. U. Werner, Dr. C. Miller, Prof. Dr. A. Wolf, Dr. N. Taßler, Prof. Dr. B. Mayer, PD Dr. C. Enders

Erschienen in: Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

The removal of an eyeball entails socio-medical consequences far beyond the direct limitation in the patient’s vision, affecting their economic and mental well-being. We aimed to identify the causes of enucleation as well as the target populations for preventive measures.

Methods

The study was a retrospective analysis of causes that had directly led to enucleation over a period of 5 years in a tertiary hospital.

Results

In total, 115 cases of enucleation were retrieved. The mean age of the patients was 64 years for men and 78 years for women. Glaucoma and inflammation were the most common cause of eyeball removal, followed by tumors, trauma, phthisis bulbi, and vitreoretinal disease.

Conclusion

Further efforts need to be made in the prevention of cardiovascular disease if secondary glaucoma and removal of the eyeball are to be reduced. Trauma prevention also seems to be a promising approach, as a large number of potential patients may be addressed. Preventive measures should include risk sensitization of young men and fall prevention for older individuals.
