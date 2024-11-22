Surgeon perspectives on factors affecting intraoperative complexity in major emergency abdominal surgery: a Danish nationwide survey

Limited understanding exists regarding the prediction of intraoperative complexity in emergency abdominal surgeries and regarding when consultants are expected to be present from initiation of the procedure. This study aimed to investigate surgeons’ expectations of how prior patient-related and current pathological factors may affect the intraoperative complexity of emergency surgery through a nationwide questionnaire survey.

The factors mentioned above, bothpatient-related factors (e.g., the patient’s surgical history or certain findings at earlier procedures) andpathological factors (e.g., strangulated parastomal hernia) could influence intraoperative complexity in the emergency setting. Surgeons’ perceptions of the relations between any preoperative knowledge of the patient and expectations of the complexity of the surgical procedure forthcoming might affect the choice of strategy, timing, and surgical charge needed for the procedure. While prediction of difficult laparoscopic cholecystectomies from a preoperative risk score has been well studied [], application of similar tools for emergency abdominal surgery is yet to be investigated.

Major emergency abdominal surgery, including procedures for conditions like bowel obstruction, perforated viscera, and bowel ischemia, poses significant risks, involving high postoperative complications and mortality rates []. Elderly and frail patients constitute a substantial portion of this population, further elevating the risk []. However, the patient cohort exhibits marked heterogeneity concerning the surgical history and preoperative pathological findings, e.g., from computed tomography (CT) scans [], which could potentially influence the intraoperative complexity in an emergency surgical procedure. Regarding surgical history, certain types of previous procedures, especially colonic resections, are known to yield a higher risk of adhesion formation [], and intraoperative adhesions complicate subsequent surgeries and elevate the risk of iatrogenic injuries []. Even so, individual surgeons may have varying perceptions of complexity and the expected difficulty of a given surgical procedure. In addition, calling for assistance from more experienced colleagues in complex and unanticipated intraoperative situations is a multifaceted decision, where the operating surgeon must consider patient safety while adhering to the traditional cultural values of autonomy and decisive action [].

Categorical data are presented as numbers and percentages, and continuous data are presented as medians with interquartile ranges (IQRs) or means with standard deviation (SD). We used Pearson’s χ 2 for categorical data and the Mann–Whitney test for continuous data. To compare variable means between groups, we used Welch’s t‑test, and to compare differences in ranking order, we used the Mann–Whitney U test. P < 0.05 was considered significant. Statistical analyses were conducted using the IBM SPSS Statistics version 29.0.1.0 (IBM Corp, Armonk, NY, USA).

The questionnaire had four parts: (1) demographics : job position, subspecialty, location, surgical experience, and role (specialist/senior registrar in-house or consultant on-call); (2) case presentation : respondents rated factors affecting intraoperative complexity in an emergency laparotomy scenario on a scale of 1–10 (10 being most important); ( 3 ) ranking factors : for the same case, respondents were asked to rank the same factors from most important to least important in terms of their impact on expected intraoperative complexity (prior factors were ranked from one [most important] to 20 [least important] and current factors from one [most important] to nine [least important]); (4) consultant involvement from start of surgery : participants indicated factors necessitating a consultant’s presence from the start of surgery among the factors presented in Supplementary Table 1.

The chief surgeons of all surgical departments in Denmark were contacted in advance to facilitate the engagement of eligible surgeons. An electronic questionnaire was developed using the online questionnaire tool SurveyXact () and distributed via e‑mail to the departments on April 17, 2024. Participants were given until May 6, 2024, to complete the survey. All included hospitals had surgical divisions capable of performing emergency surgeries.

No existing literature could aid the development of an emergency surgery complexity questionnaire, so a case-based questionnaire was developed in collaboration with dedicated emergency surgeons at our institution, Copenhagen University Hospital Herlev, and the National Board of Emergency and Trauma Surgery in Denmark. The case was an emergency laparotomy scenario, without the possibility of transfer to another hospital. The questions were divided into two main groups:(20 variables) related to the patient’s medical and surgical history before the emergency surgery case and(nine variables) related to pathological factors associated with the emergency surgery case, as detailed in Supplementary Table 1. After completion of the questionnaire, it was face validated by the National Board of Emergency and Trauma Surgeons and slightly adjusted according to feedback [].

Denmark operates a tax-financed healthcare system that provides complete coverage for all citizens without any self-payment. Emergency surgical procedures (e.g., bowel obstruction, perforated viscera, and bowel ischemia) are exclusively performed in public hospitals. The surgical training program spans 6 years in Denmark, with the last 5 years designated for the residency program. The surgeon under training typically advances to specialist registrar status 2–3 years into the program and assumes the role of highest charge in-house. Emergency surgery is a well-established subspecialty within the gastrointestinal surgical specialty in Denmark, and dedicated emergency surgical teams are often responsible for managing emergency surgical conditions. However, even in larger hospitals, a dedicated emergency surgeon may not always be present during evening and night hours. In case of a need for emergency abdominal surgery, surgeons in-house often undertake initial responsibility for patient care, with a consultant on-call available for backup.

This study conforms to the CROSS guidelines []. We used an anonymous case-based questionnaire survey targeting a national cohort of general surgeons in Denmark, covering all five regions of the country. Surgeons were eligible for participation if they were specialists or senior registrars (or consultants (), and respondents were categorized into two subgroups according to these roles.

For a few of the variables, the in-house group answered to a greater extent that a senior should be present from the start of the surgery. None of these proportions were significantly different between the groups. Figure

There were significant differences in responses between respondents on-call and in-house for: 37 (46%) in-house deemed senior surgeon presence necessary compared to 52 (65%) respondents on-call (< 0.001). Similarly, for, 14 (18%) in-house versus 27 (33%) on-call respondents indicated that a senior surgeon should be present (< 0.002). See Fig.b for an overview.

For current factors, the highest ratings regarding the necessity of consultant presence at the start of surgery were74 (54%) and33 (24%). The factors not associated with the necessity of a consultant present are highlighted in Fig.b.

Among all respondents, the prior factors receiving the highest ratings regarding the necessity of consultant presence at the start of surgery were= 65, 47%) and= 52, 38%). There was significant disparity in responses regarding, with two surgeons in-house (3%) indicating that a senior surgeon should be present compared to 22 surgeons on-call (39%;< 0.001). This was similar for cases involving a, where 18 (23%) in-house respondents deemed senior surgeon presence necessary and 27 (47%) respondents on-call held the same view (< 0.002). Lastly, differences were also found for(9 [11%] in-house vs. 14 [25%] on-call;= 0.04) and for(8 [10%] in-house vs. 13 [23%] on-call;= 0.04). See Fig.a for details.

For current factors, the highest-ranked variables wereand, whereas the lowest ranked factors wereand. When comparing the in-house group and the on-call group, none of the variables were more than two ranks apart. See Fig.b for a detailed overview.

The highest-ranked prior factors, presented from most important to less important, wereand, whereas the lowest-ranked factors were, and the. The variables with the most considerable discrepancies between the in-house group and the on-call group were previousand(intraperitoneal onlay mesh; in-house rank 13 vs. on-call rank 17) and patients(in-house rank 15 vs. on-call rank 11). Details are available in Fig.a.

The ranking of current factors that were expected to cause the highest degree of complexity was(mean = 6.7),(mean = 5.4), and(mean = 5.0). Conversely, factors such as(mean = 3.3) and(mean = 2.5) were rated lower in terms of their expected impact on intraoperative complexity. Onlyexhibited a significantly lower mean for surgeons in-house compared to surgeons on-call (6.3 vs. 7.3;= 0.009). Figureb provides an overview.

Between the surgeons in-house and surgeons on-call,had a significantly higher mean for surgeons in-house than surgeons on-call (6.6 vs. 5.8;= 0.04). Similarly, patients withdemonstrated a significantly higher mean for surgeons in-house compared to surgeons on-call (6.5 vs. 5.8;= 0.04). The remaining variables did not show any significant differences. See Fig.a for a complete overview.

Overall, the prior factors that were anticipated to increase intraoperative complexity were ranked as follows: previous course with open abdomen (mean = 7.7), previous abdominal surgery described with difficult conditions (mean = 7.5), patient known with severe liver cirrhosis (mean = 7.4), previous radiotherapy to the abdomen/pelvis (mean = 6.9), diffuse peritonitis during previous surgery (mean = 6.8), and patient severely overweight (BMI > 40) (mean = 6.6). Conversely, factors such as having a stoma (mean = 4.2), previous midline laparotomy (mean = 4.1), previous elective colon resection (mean = 3.6), previous small bowel resection (mean = 3.3), and previous laparoscopic gastric bypass (mean = 3.2) were rated lower in terms of their expected impact on intraoperative complexity.

Geographically, respondents were distributed across the following regions: Capital 68 (50%), Zealand 18 (13%), South 26 (19%), Central 20 (15%), and North 5 (3%). Subspecialty distribution showed significant differences between in-house and on-call surgeons. Specifically, 26 (46%) of the on-call surgeons versus 14 (18%) of the in-house surgeons were subspecialized as colorectal surgeons ( p < 0.001), and 25 (31%) of the in-house surgeons were not specialized versus none in the on-call group ( p < 0.001).

Discussion

Emergency abdominal surgeries present considerable challenges due to their unpredictable nature and the potential for high postoperative complications and mortality rates, particularly in elderly and frail patients. This study investigated surgeons’ expectations regarding how the knowledge they gain about the patient and their current abdominal surgical condition affects the anticipated intraoperative complexity of emergency abdominal surgeries in Denmark. We found that the prior factors weighing highest were a previous course with open abdomen and previous abdominal surgery described with difficult conditions . The current factors with the highest suspected impact on surgical complexity were being severely hemodynamically unstable and CT with suspected adhesional obstruction. These findings shed light on surgeons’ perceptions and decision-making processes at different experience levels, offering insights into the factors considered crucial for determining surgical management and the need for consultant involvement.

previous abdominal surgery with difficult conditions and diffuse peritonitis during last surgery . Additionally, complex cases involving patients with severe cirrhosis or a history of open abdominal surgeries were identified as particularly potentially challenging. These patients are widely acknowledged for their complexity and associated dismal outcomes [ 18 , 19 ]. However, a few differences were present in certain areas. For instance, registrars placed greater emphasis on factors such as patients with ventral hernia > 10 cm and previous major ventral hernia surgery (> 10 cm ), indicating a potential variation in their risk assessment compared to consultants. Understandably, surgeons with less experience perceive these giant hernias as more challenging, as the conditions are known to be difficult and are recommended to be treated at highly specialized centers with the right skills and volume, even in non-emergency cases [ 20 , 21 ]. Thus, these variations could stem from differences in experience, training, tradition, or individual perspectives, highlighting the complexity of decision-making in emergency surgical settings and indicating potential benefits of local guidelines outlining when senior surgeons should be present for the procedure. This study revealed a consensus among in-house and on-call surgeons regarding the key factors influencing intraoperative complexity in emergency abdominal surgery. Both groups acknowledged the significance of prior and current characteristics, such asand. Additionally, complex cases involvingor awere identified as particularly potentially challenging. These patients are widely acknowledged for their complexity and associated dismal outcomes []. However, a few differences were present in certain areas. For instance, registrars placed greater emphasis on factors such asand), indicating a potential variation in their risk assessment compared to consultants. Understandably, surgeons with less experience perceive these giant hernias as more challenging, as the conditions are known to be difficult and are recommended to be treated at highly specialized centers with the right skills and volume, even in non-emergency cases []. Thus, these variations could stem from differences in experience, training, tradition, or individual perspectives, highlighting the complexity of decision-making in emergency surgical settings and indicating potential benefits of local guidelines outlining when senior surgeons should be present for the procedure.

22 ‐ 24 ]. This is also pertinent to consider in non-cancer surgery, with the principle being that more experienced surgeons are needed in complex surgeries, as surgical performance improves with experience [ 25 ]. Our data revealed variations in the factors deemed to necessitate the presence of a consultant from the start of surgery. Consultants were significantly more likely to state that they should be present from the beginning of the surgery due to prior factors such as previous course with open abdomen, diffuse peritonitis during last surgery, previous hernia surgery with IPOM, previous small bowel resection , and previous radiotherapy to the abdomen/pelvis . The latter variable showed a large difference, with 39% of consultants answering that they should be present versus only 3% of the non-consultants. Radiotherapy for pelvic or abdominal malignancies increases intraoperative complexity and worsens outcomes due to radiation-induced damage. The small intestine, particularly fixed portions like the duodenum and terminal ileum, is vulnerable to radiation toxicity, leading to long-term risks such as strictures and fistulas [ 26 ]. Similarly, radiation injury to the colon and rectum results in fibrosis and strictures, thus adversely affecting surgical outcomes [ 26 ]. Our data suggest that consultants are more aware of the consequences of radiation therapy and the potentially increased intraoperative complexity compared to registrars. Several studies have shown outcome variations following cancer resections based on surgeon volume. Higher volume correlates with reduced perioperative mortality, recurrence, and complication rates, alongside improved long-term survival rates []. This is also pertinent to consider in non-cancer surgery, with the principle being that more experienced surgeons are needed in complex surgeries, as surgical performance improves with experience []. Our data revealed variations in the factors deemed to necessitate the presence of a consultant from the start of surgery. Consultants were significantly more likely to state that they should be present from the beginning of the surgery due to prior factors such as, and. The latter variable showed a large difference, with 39% of consultants answering that they should be present versus only 3% of the non-consultants. Radiotherapy for pelvic or abdominal malignancies increases intraoperative complexity and worsens outcomes due to radiation-induced damage. The small intestine, particularly fixed portions like the duodenum and terminal ileum, is vulnerable to radiation toxicity, leading to long-term risks such as strictures and fistulas []. Similarly, radiation injury to the colon and rectum results in fibrosis and strictures, thus adversely affecting surgical outcomes []. Our data suggest that consultants are more aware of the consequences of radiation therapy and the potentially increased intraoperative complexity compared to registrars.

severe hemodynamic instability and suspected perforated diverticulitis in CT scans . Hemodynamic instability may be due to different mechanisms, including trauma-related injuries but also non-traumatic conditions such as peritonitis, sepsis, and hemorrhage. These conditions warrant prompt and appropriate treatment, sometimes necessitating a damage control strategy (DCS) [ 27 ]. DCS is inherently challenging, and its considerable demands on the surgeon may contribute to the consultant’s preference for being present. Perforated diverticulitis constitutes a critical colonic emergency necessitating emergency surgery due to purulent or feculent peritonitis [ 28 ]. In the group of consultants, there were significantly more subspecialists for colorectal surgery, who must be assumed to have an increased sense of responsibility for the actual handling of the condition. While both groups identified current factors warranting consultant involvement, consultants were more likely to advocate for their presence in cases ofand. Hemodynamic instability may be due to different mechanisms, including trauma-related injuries but also non-traumatic conditions such as peritonitis, sepsis, and hemorrhage. These conditions warrant prompt and appropriate treatment, sometimes necessitating a damage control strategy (DCS) []. DCS is inherently challenging, and its considerable demands on the surgeon may contribute to the consultant’s preference for being present. Perforated diverticulitis constitutes a critical colonic emergency necessitating emergency surgery due to purulent or feculent peritonitis []. In the group of consultants, there were significantly more subspecialists for colorectal surgery, who must be assumed to have an increased sense of responsibility for the actual handling of the condition.

14 ]. Notably, across all 29 variables (i.e., all prior and current factors), there were no instances where non-consultant surgeons indicated a significantly greater necessity for the presence of a senior surgeon at the beginning of a procedure compared to consultants. This observation is encouraging, considering that summoning experienced colleagues in surgery can be a challenging decision within a field that values autonomy and decisive action [].

11 ]. However, in this study, previous elective colonic resection was generally not anticipated to be a preoperative variable leading to an increased risk of intraoperative complexity. The “elective” scenario could influence the respondents in the question. Due to the rates of colorectal malignancy, patients with gastrointestinal emergencies are more likely to have had previous colonic resections compared to other gastrointestinal resections. Thus, these patients comprise a relatively large proportion of emergency abdominal cases and potentially account for one of the most frequent prior factors in the patient population at a surgical emergency department. Previous colonic resections are known to cause higher rates of adhesion formation compared to segmental small bowel resection, resection of the rectum, appendectomy, or cholecystectomy []. However, in this study,was generally not anticipated to be a preoperative variable leading to an increased risk of intraoperative complexity. The “elective” scenario could influence the respondents in the question. Due to the rates of colorectal malignancy, patients with gastrointestinal emergencies are more likely to have had previous colonic resections compared to other gastrointestinal resections. Thus, these patients comprise a relatively large proportion of emergency abdominal cases and potentially account for one of the most frequent prior factors in the patient population at a surgical emergency department.

The implications of these findings extend beyond individual decision-making to broader considerations in surgical practice and training. Understanding the factors influencing intraoperative complexity and the perceived need for consultant involvement can inform surgical education, resource allocation, and interdisciplinary collaboration in emergency abdominal surgery. Strategies to enhance trainee preparedness for managing complex cases and recognizing situations warranting consultant input could improve patient outcomes and optimize surgical care delivery.

While this study provides valuable insights into surgeons’ expectations regarding intraoperative complexity and the role of consultants in emergency abdominal surgery, certain limitations should be acknowledged. The structure of the residency program in Denmark results in a wildly varying level among non-consultant surgeons, which constitutes a heterogeneous variable that cannot be considered in a questionnaire and could be the explanation for variation and the relatively large standard deviations among surgeons with the same number of years of experience. The study’s reliance on self-reported survey data and the exclusion of malignant conditions may introduce bias and limit the generalizability of the findings. Additionally, variations in surgical practice and training programs across different healthcare systems may influence the applicability of the results beyond Denmark.