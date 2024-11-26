Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

25.11.2024 | case report

Perforated small bowel diverticular disease: a case report to raise awareness for surgical treatment in complicated jejunal diverticulitis

verfasst von: P. Kirchweger, MD, PhD, L. Danhel, A. Kirchweger, L. Haider, L. Havranek, K. Kastenhofer, T. Kratzer, P. Punkenhofer, A. Punzengruber, D. Rezaie, D. Shalamberidze, S. Tatalovic, E. Weisser, M. Wurm, S. Nell, R. Függer, M. Biebl

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

Unlike colonic diverticulitis, small bowel diverticulitis is a rare disease, representing only 0.5% of all cases of diverticulitis. Thus, clinicians rarely encounter the disease and no treatment guidelines exist. Meckel’s diverticulum is the most common type (about 43%) of small bowel diverticulitis and is often detected incidentally during surgery; duodenal diverticula are the second most common. Symptomatic jejunal diverticulosis, with an incidence of about 0.25% in autopsy studies (of which only about 10% of cases present to hospitals with complications), is even rarer. The literature describes only isolated cases of diverticulitis with involvement throughout most of the small intestine. We report a case involving the entire jejunum/ileum with contained perforation, where diagnostic differentiation from colonic diverticulitis (e.g., with a micro-abscess < 3 cm, typically managed conservatively) was challenging. Unlike colonic diverticulitis, conservative therapy in jejunal diverticulitis carries a mortality rate of up to 40% compared to just 0.5% with surgical intervention.

Case report

A 69-year-old female patient presented to the emergency department with acute diffuse abdominal pain, C‑reactive protein (CRP) 11.3 mg/dL, and white blood cell count (WBC) 11.3 G/L. Computed tomography (CT) scan revealed a warren-like abscess conglomerate in the middle abdomen with partial air bubbles in the abscess cavities (differential diagnosis of enterocolic fistulas and contained perforation) and diverticula over almost the entire small intestine. Radiologically, no clear assignment of the pathology or differentiation from a chronic inflammatory disease could be made. After clinical worsening and elevated inflammation parameters following 3 days of antibiotic treatment, open surgical intervention was performed. Intraoperatively, diverticular involvement was observed throughout most of the small intestine, with inflammation extending over about 50 cm of the jejunum and ileum and a 15-cm inflammatory conglomerate tumor with an abscess, necessitating the resection of approximately 60 cm of the small intestine and creation of a side-to-side intestinal anastomosis. Histology showed pseudodiverticula with contained perforation, partial fecal serositis, and multiple abscesses. The patient was discharged on the 10th postoperative day after an uncomplicated stay, receiving i.v. antibiotics for a total of 10 days despite a 3-day therapeutic delay. Follow-up after 14 months was uneventful.

Conclusion

Accurate diagnosis can be challenging, and treatment is often delayed due to frequent attempts at conservative management with antibiotics in cases of contained perforated diverticulitis, which is associated with a high rate of complications such as bleeding or perforation (> 50%) in small bowel diverticulitis. However, conservative treatment is typically ineffective in complicated jejunal diverticulitis, whereas it may be more successful in colonic diverticulitis.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Harbi H, Kardoun N, Fendri S, Dammak N, Toumi N, Guirat A, et al. Jejunal diverticulitis. Review and treatment algorithm. Press Medicale Paris Fr. 1983;46:1139–43.CrossRef
2.
De Simone B, Alberici L, Ansaloni L, Sartelli M, Coccolini F, Catena F. Not all diverticulites are colonic: small bowel diverticulitis—A systematic review. Minerva Chir. 2019;74:137–45.CrossRefPubMed
3.
Strate LL, Morris AM. Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Treatment of Diverticulitis. Gastroenterology. 2019;156:1282–1298.e1.CrossRefPubMed
4.
Stollman N, Raskin JB. Diverticular disease of the colon. Lancet Lond Engl. 2004;363:631–9.CrossRef
5.
6.
Rangan V, Lamont JT. Small Bowel Diverticulosis: Pathogenesis, Clinical Management, and New Concepts. Curr Gastroenterol Rep. 2020;22:4.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Téoule P, Birgin E, Zaltenbach B, Kähler G, Wilhelm TJ, Kienle P, et al. A Retrospective, Unicentric Evaluation of Complicated Diverticulosis Jejuni: Symptoms, Treatment, and Postoperative Course. Front Surg. 2015;2:57.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
8.
Bangeas P, Konstantinidis N, Chrisopoulou T, Karatzia D, Giakoustidis A, Papadopoulos VN. Small Bowel Diverticulosis and COVID-19: Awareness Is the Key: A Case Series and Review of the Literature. Med Kaunas Lith. 2024;60:229.
9.
Lamb R, Kahlon A, Sukumar S, Layton B. Small bowel diverticulosis: imaging appearances, complications, and pitfalls. Clin Radiol. 2022;77:264–73.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Okino Y, Kiyosue H, Mori H, Komatsu E, Matsumoto S, Yamada Y, et al. Root of the small-bowel mesentery: correlative anatomy and CT features of pathologic conditions. Radiogr Rev Publ Radiol Soc N Am Inc. 2001;21:1475–90.
11.
Hardon SF, den Boer FC, Aallali T, Fransen GA, Muller S. Perforated jejunal diverticula in a young woman: A case report. Int J Surg Case Rep. 2021;81:105838.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
12.
13.
Hawkins AT, Wise PE, Chan T, Lee JT, Glyn T, Wood V, et al. Diverticulitis: An Update From the Age Old Paradigm. Curr Probl Surg. 2020;57:100862.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
14.
Chait JS, Galli LD, Clark CJ. Indications for Operative Management of Complicated Duodenal Diverticula: A Review. Am Surg. 2023;89:3043–6.CrossRefPubMed
15.
Vijfschagt ND, de Boer MR, Berger MY, Burger H, Holtman GA. Accuracy of diagnostic tests for acute diverticulitis that are feasible in primary care: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Fam Pract. 2024;41:1–8.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
16.
Sermonesi G, Tian BWCA, Vallicelli C, Abu-Zidan FM, Damaskos D, Kelly MD, et al. Cesena guidelines: WSES consensus statement on laparoscopic-first approach to general surgery emergencies and abdominal trauma. World J Emerg Surg Wjes. 2023;18:57.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Kassir R, Boueil-Bourlier A, Baccot S, Abboud K, Dubois J, Petcu CA, et al. Jejuno-ileal diverticulitis: Etiopathogenicity, diagnosis and management. Int J Surg Case Rep. 2015;10:151–3.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Ramistella AM, Brenna M, Fasolini F, De Monti M. Jejuno-ileal diverticulitis: A disorder not to underestimate. Int J Surg Case Rep. 2019;58:81–4.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
19.
Dichman M‑L, Rosenstock SJ, Shabanzadeh DM. Antibiotics for uncomplicated diverticulitis. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2022;6:CD9092.PubMed
20.
You H, Sweeny A, Cooper ML, Von Papen M, Innes J. The management of diverticulitis: a review of the guidelines. Med J Aust. 2019;211:421–7.CrossRefPubMed
21.
Scheese D, Alwatari Y, Khan J, Slaughter A. Complicated jejunal diverticulitis: A case report and review of literature. Clin Case Rep. 2022;10:e6570.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
22.
23.
Kassahun WT, Fangmann J, Harms J, Bartels M, Hauss J. Complicated small-bowel diverticulosis: a case report and review of the literature. World J Gastroenterol. 2007;13:2240–2.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Zhao L, Lu W, Sun Y, Liang J, Feng S, Shi Y, et al. Small intestinal diverticulum with bleeding: Case report and literature review. Med (baltimore). 2018;97:e9871.CrossRef
25.
Špička P, Chudáček J, Řezáč T, Vomáčková K, Ambrož R, Molnár J, et al. Prognostic significance of comorbidities in patients with diffuse peritonitis. Eur Surg. 2022;54:309–16.CrossRef
26.
Dar SF, Mehmood M, Zafar A, Shah SR, Ateeq M. Two cases of complicated jejunal diverticulosis in a low-resource peripheral teaching hospital. JPMA J Pak Med Assoc. 2023;73:184–6.CrossRefPubMed
27.
Mansour M, Abboud Y, Bilal R, Seilin N, Alsuliman T, Mohamed FK. Small bowel diverticula in elderly patients: a case report and review article. BMC Surg. 2022;22:101.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
28.
Rajaguru K, Sheong SC. Case report on a rare cause of small bowel perforation perforated ileal diverticulum. Int J Surg Case Rep. 2021;87:106465.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Perforated small bowel diverticular disease: a case report to raise awareness for surgical treatment in complicated jejunal diverticulitis
verfasst von
P. Kirchweger, MD, PhD
L. Danhel
A. Kirchweger
L. Haider
L. Havranek
K. Kastenhofer
T. Kratzer
P. Punkenhofer
A. Punzengruber
D. Rezaie
D. Shalamberidze
S. Tatalovic
E. Weisser
M. Wurm
S. Nell
R. Függer
M. Biebl
Publikationsdatum
25.11.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-024-00844-z