Chronic kidney disease is associated with increased 30-day mortality and morbidities after esophagectomy: a propensity score matched study

Summary

Background Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the most prevalent comorbid conditions in the US. While prior studies have established a correlation between CKD and increased mortality and complications in surgery, its impact on esophagectomy outcomes remains underexplored. This study aimed to assess the effect of CKD on the 30-day outcomes of esophagectomy using data from a national registry.

Methods The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS-NSQIP) esophagectomy-targeted database was used in this retrospective study. The period considered was from 2016 to 2022. Patients with CKD were selected based on an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) ≤ 60 mL/min/1.73m2. A 1:2 propensity score matching was applied to CKD and non-CKD patients for demographics, baseline characteristics, neoadjuvant therapy, surgical approaches, tumor diagnosis, and staging of the malignancy. The 30-day postoperative outcomes were then compared.

Results There were 655 (8.30%) and 7232 patients with and without CKD who underwent esophagectomy, respectively, whereby 1310 non-CKD patients were matched to all CKD patients. After propensity score matching, CKD patients had higher mortality (6.72% vs. 3.44%, p < 0.01), pulmonary complications (28.85% vs. 23.21%, p = 0.01), renal complications (7.18% vs. 2.44%, p < 0.01), sepsis (16.03% vs. 12.14%, p = 0.02), and bleeding requiring transfusion (16.64% vs. 12.06%, p = 0.01).