Successful pregnancy outcome in two sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia: a case report and literature review

Summary

Background Little is known about pregnancy rates and outcome in women with motoric disabilities like cerebral palsy (CP) and even less in phocomelia.

Objective To show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility in CP and phocomelia.

Case report We present an overview of the pregnancy outcome in two cases of sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia. We show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility. Both sisters had a successful pregnancy outcome.