 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.12.2020 | case report

Successful pregnancy outcome in two sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia: a case report and literature review

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD, PhD student Anis Cerovac, MD, MSc, PhD Prof. Dubravko Habek, MD Elmedina Cerovac, MD, MSc Anela Latifagić, MD, MSc, PhD Assistant Prof. Enes Hodžić
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Little is known about pregnancy rates and outcome in women with motoric disabilities like cerebral palsy (CP) and even less in phocomelia.

Objective

To show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility in CP and phocomelia.

Case report

We present an overview of the pregnancy outcome in two cases of sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia. We show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility. Both sisters had a successful pregnancy outcome.

Conclusion

There is a need to increase awareness, education, support, and advocacy in order to optimize pregnancy course and outcome in women with CP and phocomelia.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1171.0