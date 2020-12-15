14.12.2020 | case report
Successful pregnancy outcome in two sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia: a case report and literature review
Summary
Background
Little is known about pregnancy rates and outcome in women with motoric disabilities like cerebral palsy (CP) and even less in phocomelia.
Objective
To show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility in CP and phocomelia.
Case report
We present an overview of the pregnancy outcome in two cases of sisters with cerebral palsy and phocomelia. We show complications and psychosocial issues in relation to pregnancy burdened by impaired mobility. Both sisters had a successful pregnancy outcome.
Conclusion
There is a need to increase awareness, education, support, and advocacy in order to optimize pregnancy course and outcome in women with CP and phocomelia.