Hypopyon sign as an unusual complication of varicella infection in a girl with atopic dermatitis

Summary

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) infection, also known as chickenpox, is a common childhood affliction. Generalized small itchy single-standing vesicles on erythematous skin are typical. Both cutaneous and systemic complications of the VZV infection may commonly occur. A three-year-old girl with a previous history of mild atopic dermatitis presented in our Pediatric Dermatology Clinic in poor general condition, with a skin rash predominantly consisting of generalized large blisters with hypopyon sign and erosions. On a closer look, scattered erythematous papules and vesicles were also visible. A positive Tzanck smear from an intact pinhead-sized vesicle and VZV PCR confirmed the clinical diagnosis of chickenpox. Cultures from hypopyon material revealed Staphylococcus aureus superinfection. We report an exceptional, not-yet described complication of chickenpox with hypopyon-forming superinfection in an atopic child. In addition, our case nicely underscores the necessity of early VZV vaccination, which has been available and recommended now for more than 10 years in pediatric vaccination programs to avoid severe complications.