 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

10.12.2020 | case report Open Access

Hypopyon sign as an unusual complication of varicella infection in a girl with atopic dermatitis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Amélie Gorris, Doris Weiss, Hubert Kogler, Zsolt Szépfalusi, Franz Karlhofer, Alessandra Handisurya, Wolfgang Weninger, Tamar Kinaciyan
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) infection, also known as chickenpox, is a common childhood affliction. Generalized small itchy single-standing vesicles on erythematous skin are typical. Both cutaneous and systemic complications of the VZV infection may commonly occur. A three-year-old girl with a previous history of mild atopic dermatitis presented in our Pediatric Dermatology Clinic in poor general condition, with a skin rash predominantly consisting of generalized large blisters with hypopyon sign and erosions. On a closer look, scattered erythematous papules and vesicles were also visible. A positive Tzanck smear from an intact pinhead-sized vesicle and VZV PCR confirmed the clinical diagnosis of chickenpox. Cultures from hypopyon material revealed Staphylococcus aureus superinfection. We report an exceptional, not-yet described complication of chickenpox with hypopyon-forming superinfection in an atopic child. In addition, our case nicely underscores the necessity of early VZV vaccination, which has been available and recommended now for more than 10 years in pediatric vaccination programs to avoid severe complications.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1160.0