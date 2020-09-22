 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

21.09.2020 | brief report

Retronychia—an uncommon cause of chronic proximal nail fold inflammation

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autor:
MD Prof. Uwe Wollina
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Retronychia is defined as nail plate ingrowth into the proximal nail fold causing pain and perionyxis. We report on a case series of seven patients seen from 2001 to 2020 (mean age 20 years). Xanthonychia was observed in all nails. Total nail avulsion was performed in eight nails. Complete remission was obtained in 100%. During follow-up for up to 24 months, no relapse occurred.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.992.0