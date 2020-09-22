Retronychia—an uncommon cause of chronic proximal nail fold inflammation

Summary

Retronychia is defined as nail plate ingrowth into the proximal nail fold causing pain and perionyxis. We report on a case series of seven patients seen from 2001 to 2020 (mean age 20 years). Xanthonychia was observed in all nails. Total nail avulsion was performed in eight nails. Complete remission was obtained in 100%. During follow-up for up to 24 months, no relapse occurred.