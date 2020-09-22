21.09.2020 | brief report
Retronychia—an uncommon cause of chronic proximal nail fold inflammation
- Zeitschrift:
- Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Wichtige Hinweise
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Summary
Retronychia is defined as nail plate ingrowth into the proximal nail fold causing pain and perionyxis. We report on a case series of seven patients seen from 2001 to 2020 (mean age 20 years). Xanthonychia was observed in all nails. Total nail avulsion was performed in eight nails. Complete remission was obtained in 100%. During follow-up for up to 24 months, no relapse occurred.