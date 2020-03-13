The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background In today’s society, sleep disturbances and back pain are both common problems which threaten health. Although some studies have focused on the effects of sleep disturbances on back pain, no meta-analysis has been done. The purpose of this study is to systematically review and perform a meta-analysis on the effects of sleep disturbances on back pain.

Methods A literature search in PubMed, Scopus and EMBASE with keywords until June 2019 was performed. The eligible articles were evaluated qualitatively and the results were pooled using random effects. The publication bias and the degree of heterogeneity were examined.

Results In all, 21 studies were included in the meta-analysis. Sleep disturbances were associated with back pain (odds ratio 1.52; confidence interval [CI] 1.37–1.68; P < 0.001). In men, the odds ratio was 1.49 (CI 1.34–1.65; P < 0.001). In women, the odds ratio was 1.56 (CI 1.33–1.81; P < 0.001). Begg’s test ( P = 0.856) and Egger test ( P = 0.188) did not show any publication bias. A funnel plot and trim-and-fill method showed publication bias, and heterogeneity was also high.