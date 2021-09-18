 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

17.09.2021 | original article Open Access

Prevalence and trends in obesity among Austrian conscripts from 1983 to 2017

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
PhD Lin Yang, MA Alfred Juan, PhD Univ.-Prof. Thomas Waldhoer
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

This article describes the recent prevalence and trend in weight status in young men over three and half decades among Austrian conscripts overall and by subgroups defined by education and smoking behavior. We extracted medical record data from six medical examination stations across the country of all Austrian military conscripts (aged 17–19 years) recruited between 1983 and 2017 (n = 1.5 million). Weight and height were measured to calculate body mass index (BMI). Mean BMI increased from 22.7 to 24.3 kg/m2 between 1983 and 2017. Over time, the prevalence of obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) increased from 1.6% (95% CI 1.6–1.7%) to 8.2% (95% CI 8.1–8.3%). The prevalence of obesity among Austrian young men increased remarkably in the past 35 years. Higher levels of education appeared to be associated with lower prevalence of obesity, particularly among the non-smokers.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.394.0