Simulation of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe in the lipid-lowering treatment pathway in Austria using the contemporary SANTORINI cohort of high and very high risk patients

Introduction
Patients, materials and methods
SANTORINI patient cohort
Cohort selection (Austria)
Number of patients (%)
Overall cohort with cleaned baseline data
310 (100)
With non-missing baseline LDL‑C or recalculated with Friedewald formula
297 (95.8)
With non-missing ESC classification of risk
280 (90.3)
With non-missing intensity for statin users
275 (88.7)
Excluding patients with no LLT documented
199 (64.2)
Excluding patients receiving PCSK9 inhibitors
144 (46.5)
Simulation of the lipid-lowering therapy pathway and LDL-C reduction
Treatment
Distribution
Parameters
Mean % LDL‑C reduction (SD %)a
Ezetimibe
Betab
Alpha = 1.6
Beta = 5.4
22.9 (14.8)
Bempedoic acid (moderate- or high-dose statin background)
Lognormal
Log mean = −0.2137
Log SD = 0.2505
16.7 (21.2)c
Bempedoic acid (no or low-dose statin background)
Lognormal
Log mean = −0.3176
Log SD = 0.2931
24.0 (22.8)d
Results
Characteristic
Simulation cohort (N = 144)
SANTORINI cohort (N = 310)
Demographics
Age, years, mean (SD)
68.8 (10.2)
65.4 (11.4)
Female, n (%)
46 (31.9%)
111 (35.8%)
Diabetic, n (%)
74 (51.4%)
119 (38.4%)
BMI, mean (SD)
28.3 (5.0)
28.1 (4.9)
LDL‑C (SD), mg/dL, mean (SD)
76.38 (43.59)
93.58 (57.70)
CV risk
High risk, n (%)
9 (6.3%)a
31 (15.1%)b
Very high risk, n (%)
135 (93.8%)a
169 (84.5%)b
Primary prevention
35 (24.3%)
83 (26.8%)
Secondary prevention
109 (75.7%)
227 (73.2%)
Myocardial infarction
38 (26.4%)
86 (27.7%)
Unstable angina
9 (6.3%)
21 (6.8%)
Stroke
15 (10.4%)
26 (8.4%)
Transient ischaemic attack
10 (6.9%)
13 (4.2%)
Familial hypercholesterolemia
29 (20.1%)
61 (19.7%)
SANTORINI cohort (N = 310) (%)
No LLT
81 (26.1)
Statin alone (any)
121 (39.0)a
Low intensity
1 (0.3)
Medium intensity
51 (16.5)
High intensity
65 (21.0)
Ezetimibe alone
6 (1.9)
Statin + ezetimibe
33 (10.6)
PCSK9i alone
19 (6.1)
PCSK9i + other LLT
42 (13.5)
Other LLT
8 (2.6)
Simulation cohort (N = 144)b (%)
No LLT
Excluded from cohort
Statin (any)
135 (93.8)
Low intensity
1 (0.7)
Moderate/high intensity
134 (93.1)
Ezetimibe
35 (24.3)
PCSK9i
Excluded from cohort