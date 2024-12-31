Perinatal and infant mental health care in Austria

When the parent is the index patient

Regarding care and treatment, we found some form of specialist PIMHC services in each state, yet with substantial disparities across and within states. Regarding hospital-based services (the highest level of care), we identified only one specialised hospital outpatient unit with regular opening hours in Vienna as of January 2023. In some cases (Wels), existing units had to be closed due to a lack of resources. In others (Tyrol, Styria) the foundation of units is planned or in the process of implementation. Sporadically, there are small-scale offers with restricted opening hours available (e.g. Klagenfurt hospital).

Furthermore, there are nine to ten formal inpatient mother–baby beds available in three Austrian states (Vienna: 4; Styria: 2; Upper Austria: 3 to 4). Four states have an option to admit mothers with their baby in an emergency (Lower Austria, Salzburg, Vorarlberg, Upper Austria), yet without permanent infrastructure and established perinatal mental health care teams. Three states (Tyrol, Carinthia, Burgenland) have no options to admit mothers with their babies. There are currently no specialised hospital daycare facilities or other forms of acute specialised treatment (e.g. home treatment) available. According to expert information, the number of mother–baby units is planned to be slightly increased in some states (e.g. in Salzburg/Schwarzenberg Klinikum).

Experts informed us that admission into all types of mother–baby units in adult mental health care facilities is usually subject to the mother still being able to care for the child. Professional care for infants is provided but organised differently, for example, by permanently employed or liaise infant nurses or by psychiatric nurses trained in infant care. Details on treatment approaches are not published on the hospitals’ websites. We, therefore, do not know to what extent special offers to address the mother–child interaction are available or whether mothers primarily receive routine adult mental health treatment and children are co-admitted, guaranteeing custody and childcare. If the mother’s mental health makes her unable to care for the infant, partners or other potential carers are asked to take custody. The infant may be admitted to the paediatric unit without such a carer. Mother–infant interaction programs are not possible in this situation.

On a lower level of care, we identified a variety of specialised psychotherapy and attachment-oriented services in the community setting. Examples of those are therapeutic offers for mothers with mental health problems in Tyrol and Vienna as part of the ‘Frühe Hilfen’ service, infant–parent psychotherapy services offered by specialised organisations (e.g. ‘Österreichische Gesellschaft für Kinder- und Jugendpsychotherapie’) or by therapists in private practices, and attachment-oriented therapies. The latter can be specific forms of therapy (e.g. body-oriented therapy) or counselling (emotion-oriented) or may also include parenting skill training and support in daily life. Examples of services are ‘Grow Together’ offered in Vienna or ‘Zoi’ provided in Tyrol. In one state (Salzburg), programs designed to support parents with a mental illness offer a scheme for the perinatal period (‘Verein Jojo’) or extend their target groups to include parents in the perinatal period (‘PrEKIDS’). As a low threshold service in case of mild symptoms, ‘Frühe Hilfen’ has been available across all states since 2023. This is also one of the few services which offer outreach care in the families’ homes.

In addition to specialist services, services are available that may be used by parents with a mental health problem in the perinatal period but that do not treat the health issue and/or do not have specially trained staff. These include general adult mental healthcare facilities and services, including pharmacological treatment and psychiatric/psychological consultation and liaison service (e.g. to support the obstetrics departments in case of a mother’s mental health problem during admission around birth). Some professionals working in those services may have special training or experience in treating PMI. However, this qualification is not publicly documented. Furthermore, several services in the social sector, most notably those provided by the child and youth welfare as part of the ‘Unterstützung der Erziehung’-scheme (e.g. ‘Sozialpädagogische Familienbetreuung’), are used to some extent by parents with a PMI. Often, their use is mandatory and subject to severe problems and referral from the child and youth welfare. Such services may ensure that the parent receives treatment elsewhere but focus on supporting parenting and avoiding child neglect.