“Don’t talk to me like I am an illness”: exploring patients’ needs using the communication passport in an eating disorder service

The aim of the current study was to explore ED patients’ needs through the use of a brief, one-page communication passport at the SLaM National ED Service. Through explorative qualitative analysis of patient responses, the study aimed at elucidating communication preferences, challenges, dislikes, and support needs among individuals with and without autistic traits.

Implemented at the South London and Maudsley (SLaM) Inpatient ED service in 2018, PEACE (Pathway for Eating disorders and Autism developed from Clinical Experience; peacepathway.org) is a treatment framework designed to address the unique challenges faced by autistic individuals with ED, and is the first systemic approach to tailor standard ED treatment for autistic individuals []. As part of the PEACE pathway implementation, comprehensive training was provided for clinicians at the ED service on autism awareness and personalized therapy adaptations []. Additionally, resources and workshops were developed to support patients’ sensory sensitivities [] and communication challenges. As part of the PEACE pathway implementation, a communication passport was introduced, in line with recommendations from the National Autistic Society (NAS) advocating for the use of health passports to facilitate communication between autistic individuals and healthcare professionals []. This communication passport was developed based on the NAS’s “My Health Passport” resource [], originally designed to assist autistic individuals in communicating their needs to healthcare professionals. It was adapted to better suit the setting of an ED service: Questions were condensed to one page in order to streamline the incorporation of the passport as part of the admission process, and questions related to pain and needle injections were replaced with general prompts about dislikes and struggles, and what the care team could do to help. Previous studies have discussed the merits of health passports in supporting communication between patients with developmental disabilities and healthcare providers. These passports varied from simple one-page documents designed for individuals with learning disabilities [] to more comprehensive documents containing medical history, intended for use in emergency departments []. However, no study has yet explored the use of communication passport in an ED service context, particularly among patients reporting autistic characteristics.

Recent qualitative studies have shed light on the specific challenges encountered in providing support for individuals with co-occurring AN and autism within clinical settings, particularly due to their social communication difficulties. Kinnaird and colleagues [] interviewed clinicians to explore their experiences working with individuals who have both AN and autism. The findings highlighted that communication problems made establishing therapeutic rapport more difficult, and clinicians had to adjust their communication styles to accommodate the unique needs of each patient. Similarly, another study reviewed case notes on patients with AN and autistic traits, alongside minutes from case study discussions []. This study identified communication difficulties as one of the key challenges faced by clinicians when treating individuals with AN and autism, with severity ranging from mild difficulties in articulating thoughts to selective mutism. Overall, the social communicative and emotional profile of autistic individuals may hinder traditional therapeutic approaches that heavily rely on verbal articulation of thoughts and emotions. Hence, there is a need for resources to further understand and support the communication difficulties of autistic individuals in ED treatments.

Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by challenges in social communication, sensory sensitivities, and repetitive behaviours and interests [], often coexists with AN []. Autistic people often struggle with difficulties in various social aspects, including eye contact and facial information processing [], joint attention [], and social information processing []. Recent research highlights the overlap between autism and AN, leading to poorer psychological outcomes, social and flexibility problems, and worse treatment response in individuals with both conditions [].

Anorexia nervosa (AN) is a complex illness characterised by profound socio-emotional and interpersonal difficulties []. Individuals with AN often exhibit attentional bias towards negative social signals [], struggle to accurately interpret the intentions and emotions of others [], and encounter difficulties in expressing and articulating their own emotions []. Additionally, they may face challenges in cognitive perspective-taking or theory of mind []. Research suggests that social phobia and anxiety are common precursors to the development of eating disorders (EDs) and can increase vulnerability []. These social challenges persist into the acute phase of the illness [] and may endure throughout the recovery process [].

We conducted an explorative qualitative analysis of 38 completed communication passports to investigate patients’ communication preferences, sensory needs, struggles and dislikes, and areas of support required. The data were managed and analysed using the qualitative data analysis software NVivo 14 Lumivero (2023) (NVivo, Version 14,). The first author (ZL) read and re-read the data for familiarisation. Seven guiding questions were first proposed based on the original questions on the communication passport to guide the development of the coding framework, including: What communication preferences do patients have?; What sensory difficulties do patients have?; What special interests do patients have?; What strengths do patients have?; What messages do patients wish to convey to the care team?: What do patients dislike and struggle with?; and What support do patients need? Data were coded and organised to generate themes, which were checked by DC against the original data for reliability. Based on the responses collected, we also reflected on how we can further improve the communication passport format.

Explanatory coloured images accompany all questions in the communication passport to aid understanding of the questions. The passport is typically completed by the patient with a member of the multidisciplinary clinical team, providing assistance if the patient encounters difficulties in understanding the questions or using the passport. Once completed, a copy of the passport is uploaded to the patient’s electronic clinical record, accessible to the entire care team. Patients and the clinical team are encouraged to use this tool in their everyday routine, particularly when meeting new staff members or attending appointments with professionals they are meeting for the first time. Patients can review their passports during their treatment in case there are changes in their circumstances or preferences. They are also encouraged to use it as a communication tool in other services after they are discharged.

The PEACE team piloted the communication passport at SLaM Inpatient ED Service in 2019. It was modified in July 2022 to add one more question (“What support do you need communicating in group settings?”), based on patients’ and clinicians’ feedback. The finalised version of the communication passport starts with a space for the patient’s preferred name and consists of eight questions on a one-page document, all given in a first-person account (Fig.):

The WSAS [] is a self-report measure used to evaluate the extent to which a person’s symptoms interfere with their work and social activities and has been utilised in clinical samples in the ED literature []. The scale assesses functioning across five areas: work, social leisure activities, private leisure activities, home management, and close relationships. The total score is calculated by adding up all of the items. A WSAS score over 20 suggests moderately severe or worse psychopathology. Scores between 10 and 20 are associated with moderate impairment, and scores below 10 are associated with subclinical populations.

The AQ-10 [] is a short screening tool designed to assess autistic characteristics through 10 self-report items and has been widely used in the ED literature []. A score of 6 or higher indicates the presence of autistic traits and warrants further full assessment of autism. In this study, patients were allocated to high autistic traits (HAT) and low autistic traits (LAT) groups based on their AQ-10 scores.

Adult patients (see Tablefor patient demographics) diagnosed with an ED within the SLaM National Inpatient ED Service filled out the communication passport as a routine component of the service’s admission process. The diagnoses of ED were established by qualified clinicians upon the patients’ admission to the service. In total, 38 completed communication passports were sampled and analysed until data reached saturation. This study was approved by the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust clinical governance committee PPF ID 335.

Results

1 Patient demographics and baseline characteristics are outlined in Table. The majority of the sample (84.2%) were diagnosed with AN restrictive subtype. Among the participants, 36.8% scored above the cut-off of 6 on the AQ-10 and were classified as HAT patients, with 55.3% classified as LAT patients. The majority of patients (76.3%) displayed severe impairment in work and social functioning, as assessed by the WSAS (scoring above the threshold of 20).

2 The examination of the entries in the communication passport revealed a range of valuable patient insights, summarised in Table. These included their communication preferences, sensory difficulties and needs, special interests and personal strengths, important messages about personal values intended for the care team, struggles and dislikes, and different kinds of support required. We discuss each aspect individually in the following sections, providing a more comprehensive understanding.

Communication preferences Patients reported their communication preferences in response to the first question on the communication passport: “How I would like you to communicate with me.” Analysis revealed two predominant themes: patients’ preferred mode of communication, and their preferred tone and style of communication. Regarding their preferred mode of communication, patients highlighted the importance of private, one-on-one conversations away from distractions. When necessary, non-verbal ways of communication such as written materials, visuals, and body language were also helpful. Furthermore, they expressed a need for patience, requesting that information be repeated multiple times to ensure understanding. Regarding the preferred style and tone of communication, many patients highlighted the importance of kind and gentle communication that is delivered “calmly, kindly, gently” with a “soft voice”. Moreover, patients value transparency and honesty, preferring open and direct conversations regarding their treatment rather than leaving things unsaid or concealed from them. Patients with and without autistic traits gave largely similar responses in this domain. However, only HAT patients mentioned a requirement for information to be reiterated multiple times.

Sensory sensitivities Various domains of sensory sensitivities were identified in patients’ response to the prompt “Sensory needs (e.g. my sensitivity to light, sound, touch, texture, taste, or smell and how you can support me)”, including auditory, olfactory, tactile, visual sensitivities, as well as sensitivities to taste and texture of food. Auditory sensitivities were prevalent among the majority of patients, who found noisy environments such as “slamming doors”, “alarms”, “footsteps”, and “loud music on the radio” stressful, although some patients preferred background noise. Following auditory sensitivities, tactile sensitivities were commonly reported, with responses divided into sensory-seeking behaviours, such as the need for stress balls and fidget toys, and sensory-avoidant behaviours, such as discomfort with physical contact like hugging. Additionally, many patients reported sensitivities to bright or flashing lights (“Low light helps me focus. Bright lights are distracting”), strong smells such as perfumes, and preferences regarding taste and texture of food, with some preferring plain and bland foods while others favoured strong tastes (“need flavour and need sweet”). Overall, both HAT and LAT patients reported various sensory sensitivities.

Special interests and strengths In response to the prompt “My special interests and strengths are. . .”, patients reported a wide range of interests, which were categorised into: cooking and baking; entertainment and leisure (e.g. favourite TV shows and films, traveling, games, shopping); education and childcare; intellectual pursuits such as reading, science and maths; music and performing arts; nature and animals; religion; sports; and visual arts and crafts. Patients also reported their strengths, categorised into personality-related strengths (such as truthfulness, integrity, willingness to help others, and curiosity) and skill-related strengths (such as communication skills and analytical skills). Both HAT and LAT patients reported a wide range of special interests and strengths with no difference between the two groups.

Important message to the care team Patients also used the space for “Other things you should know about me” and “Main message that I would like you to know” to convey significant messages to the care team: firstly, the importance of their personal relationships with family, friends, and pets (“My family and friends all mean a lot to me”); secondly, the significance of their personal identity (“Treat me like a normal person”; “Don’t talk to me like I am an illness”) and cultural identity (including their hometown, preferred pronouns, and autism diagnosis); and thirdly, their determination to improve with treatment (“I want to get better”). Patients with and without autistic traits gave similar responses. Anzeige

Dislikes and struggles In response to “My dislikes and things that I struggle with”, patients reported their dislikes and struggles across five areas: adapting to changes and managing information overload (“[Dislike] schedule that is uncertain”; “[Struggle with] processing information”); expressing needs and emotions (“I struggle to ask for help”); imposed control and patronisation from others (“I don’t like being forced”: “[Dislike] being patronised”); low self-esteem and self-compassion (“[Struggle with] giving myself permission for enjoyable activities”); and navigating social attention and interaction (“Hate being in the spotlight”; “Find it hard to open up to people”). Notably, only HAT patients and none of the LAT patients reported difficulties with changes and information overload.