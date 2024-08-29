Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
neuropsychiatrie

28.08.2024 | review

Childhood maltreatment and the risk of eating disorders: a meta-analysis of observational studies

verfasst von: Sohrab Amiri, Mahtab Sabzehparvar

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Objective

The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to examine the relationship between childhood maltreatment as a variable of exposure and eating disorders as an outcome.

Methods

PubMed, Web of Science, and Google Scholar were searched to find manuscripts related to the current research. The search was conducted up until October 2023 and limited to the English language. An odds ratio (OR) based on the random effects method was used to combine studies. One subgroup analysis was performed based on the type of eating disorder and another based on the type of childhood maltreatment.

Results

Thirty eligible studies were recognized for this research. Childhood maltreatment was associated with a rate of eating disorders of more than double: OR 2.37 with 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.84–3.06 (P < 0.001; I2 = 92.6%). Childhood maltreatment was associated with anorexia nervosa (OR 1.89, 95% CI 1.47–2.42; Z = 5.03; P < 0.001; I2 = 0%), bulimia nervosa (OR 2.64, 95% CI 1.34–5.17; Z = 2.82; P = 0.005; I2 = 93.1%), and binge eating disorder (OR 1.76, 95% CI 1.38–2.26; Z = 4.52; P < 0.001; I2 = 80.2%).

Conclusion

The findings of this research showed that childhood maltreatment significantly increases the risk of eating disorders. Therefore, in understanding the mechanisms related to eating disorders, it is necessary to pay attention to the issue of the childhood living environment and the traumatic experiences of that time.
Anhänge
Nur mit Berechtigung zugänglich
Literatur
1.
2.
Who J. International classification of diseases, 11th revision (ICD-11). Geneva: Who; 2018.
3.
Treasure J, Duarte TA, Schmidt U. Eating disorders. Lancet. 2020;395(10227):899–911.PubMedCrossRef
4.
5.
Silén Y, Keski-Rahkonen A. Worldwide prevalence of DSM‑5 eating disorders among young people. Curr Opin Psychiatry. 2022;35(6):362–71.PubMedCrossRef
6.
Anzengruber D, Klump KL, Thornton L, et al. Smoking in eating disorders. Eat Behav. 2006;7(4):291–9.PubMedCrossRef
7.
Castelao-Naval O, Blanco-Fernández A, Meseguer-Barros CM, Thuissard-Vasallo IJ, Cerdá B, Larrosa M. Life style and risk of atypical eating disorders in university students: reality versus perception. Enferm Clin. 2019;29(5):280–90.CrossRef
8.
Burke NL, Hazzard VM, Schaefer LM, Simone M, O’Flynn JL, Rodgers RF. Socioeconomic status and eating disorder prevalence: at the intersections of gender identity, sexual orientation, and race/ethnicity. Psychol Med. 2023;53(9):4255–65.PubMedCrossRef
9.
Scott JG, Malacova E, Mathews B, et al. The association between child maltreatment and mental disorders in the Australian child maltreatment study. Med J Aust. 2023;218:S26–S33.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
10.
Struck N, Krug A, Yuksel D, et al. Childhood maltreatment and adult mental disorders—the prevalence of different types of maltreatment and associations with age of onset and severity of symptoms. Psychiatry Res. 2020;293:113398.PubMedCrossRef
11.
Scott KM, McLaughlin KA, Smith DAR, Ellis PM. Childhood maltreatment and DSM-IV adult mental disorders: comparison of prospective and retrospective findings. Br J Psychiatry. 2012;200(6):469–75.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
12.
Taillieu TL, Brownridge DA, Sareen J, Afifi TO. Childhood emotional maltreatment and mental disorders: results from a nationally representative adult sample from the United States. Child Abuse Negl. 2016;59:1–12.PubMedCrossRef
13.
Kisely S, Abajobir AA, Mills R, Strathearn L, Clavarino A, Najman JM. Child maltreatment and mental health problems in adulthood: birth cohort study. Br J Psychiatry. 2018;213(6):698–703.PubMedCrossRef
14.
Caslini M, Bartoli F, Crocamo C, Dakanalis A, Clerici M, Carrà G. Disentangling the association between child abuse and eating disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Psychosom Med. 2016;78(1):79–90.PubMedCrossRef
15.
16.
Hillis S, Mercy J, Amobi A, Kress H. Global prevalence of past-year violence against children: a systematic review and minimum estimates. Pediatrics. 2016;137(3):e20154079.PubMedCrossRef
17.
Moody G, Cannings-John R, Hood K, Kemp A, Robling M. Establishing the international prevalence of self-reported child maltreatment: a systematic review by maltreatment type and gender. BMC Public Health. 2018;18(1):1164.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
18.
Baldwin JR, Wang B, Karwatowska L, et al. Childhood maltreatment and mental health problems: a systematic review and meta-analysis of quasi-experimental studies. Am J Psychiatry. 2023;180(2):117–26.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
19.
Gerke J, Koenig AM, Conrad D, et al. Childhood maltreatment as risk factor for lifetime depression: The role of different types of experiences and sensitive periods. Ment Health Prev. 2018;10:56–65.CrossRef
20.
Liu RT, Scopelliti KM, Pittman SK, Zamora AS. Childhood maltreatment and non-suicidal self-injury: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Psychiatry. 2018;5(1):51–64.PubMedCrossRef
21.
Johnson JG, Cohen P, Brown J, Smailes EM, Bernstein DP. Childhood maltreatment increases risk for personality disorders during early adulthood. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 1999;56(7):600–6.PubMedCrossRef
22.
Halpern SC, Schuch FB, Scherer JN, et al. Child maltreatment and illicit substance abuse: a systematic review and meta-analysis of longitudinal studies. Child Abus Rev. 2018;27(5):344–60.CrossRef
23.
Amiri S, Taridashti S, Khan MAB. Adverse childhood experiences and smoking status in children: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Child Abus Rev. 2024;33(3):e2882.CrossRef
24.
Batten SV, Aslan M, Maciejewski PK, Mazure CM. Childhood maltreatment as a risk factor for adult cardiovascular disease and depression. J Clin Psychiatry. 2004;65(2):249–54.PubMedCrossRef
25.
Ho FK, Celis-Morales C, Gray SR, et al. Child maltreatment and cardiovascular disease: quantifying mediation pathways using UK Biobank. BMC Med. 2020;18(1):143.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
26.
Tietjen GE, Brandes JL, Peterlin BL, et al. Childhood maltreatment and migraine (part I). Prevalence and adult revictimization: a multicenter headache clinic survey. Headache. 2010;50(1):20–31.PubMedCrossRef
27.
Norman RE, Byambaa M, De R, Butchart A, Scott J, Vos T. The long-term health consequences of child physical abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect: a systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS Med. 2012;9(11):e1001349.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
28.
Connors ME, Morse W. Sexual abuse and eating disorders: a review. Int J Eat Disord. 1993;13(1):1–11.PubMedCrossRef
29.
Rai T, Mainali P, Raza A, Rashid J, Rutkofsky I. Exploring the link between emotional child abuse and anorexia nervosa: a psychopathological correlation. Cureus. 2019;11(8):e5318.PubMedPubMedCentral
30.
Molendijk ML, Hoek HW, Brewerton TD, Elzinga BM. Childhood maltreatment and eating disorder pathology: a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis. Psychol Med. 2017;47(8):1402–16.PubMedCrossRef
31.
Pignatelli AM, Wampers M, Loriedo C, Biondi M, Vanderlinden J. Childhood neglect in eating disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Trauma Dissociation. 2017;18(1):100–15.PubMedCrossRef
32.
Smolak L, Murnen SK. A meta-analytic examination of the relationship between child sexual abuse and eating disorders. Int J Eat Disord. 2002;31(2):136–50.PubMedCrossRef
33.
Brown L. Child physical and sexual abuse and eating disorders: a review of the links and personal comments on the treatment process. Aust N Z J Psychiatry. 1997;31(2):194–9.PubMedCrossRef
34.
Palmisano GL, Innamorati M, Vanderlinden J. Life adverse experiences in relation with obesity and binge eating disorder: a systematic review. J Behav Addict. 2016;5(1):11–31.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
35.
Kimber M, McTavish JR, Couturier J, et al. Consequences of child emotional abuse, emotional neglect and exposure to intimate partner violence for eating disorders: a systematic critical review. BMC Psychol. 2017;5(1):33.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
36.
Moher D, Liberati A, Tetzlaff J, Altman DG, The PG. Preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and Meta-analyses: the PRISMA statement. Plos Med. 2009;6(7):e1000097.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
37.
Amir-Behghadami M, Janati A. Population, intervention, comparison, outcomes and study (PICOS) design as a framework to formulate eligibility criteria in systematic reviews. Emerg Med J. 2020;.
38.
Armijo-Olivo S, Stiles CR, Hagen NA, Biondo PD, Cummings GG. Assessment of study quality for systematic reviews: a comparison of the cochrane collaboration risk of bias tool and the effective public health practice project quality assessment tool: methodological research. J Eval Clin Pract. 2012;18(1):12–8.PubMedCrossRef
39.
Thomas H. Quality assessment tool for quantitative studies. In: Effective public health practice project
40.
Multiple outcomes or time-points within a study. In: Introduction to Meta-Analysis. 2009. pp. 225–38.
41.
Higgins JP, Thompson SG. Quantifying heterogeneity in a meta-analysis. Stat Med. 2002;21(11):1539–58.PubMedCrossRef
42.
43.
Begg CB, Mazumdar M. Operating characteristics of a rank correlation test for publication bias. Biometrics. 1994;50(4):1088–101.PubMedCrossRef
44.
Egger M, Davey Smith G, Schneider M, Minder C. Bias in meta-analysis detected by a simple, graphical test. BMJ. 1997;315(7109):629–34.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
45.
Duval S, Tweedie R. Trim and fill: a simple funnel-plot-based method of testing and adjusting for publication bias in meta-analysis. Biometrics. 2000;56(2):455–63.PubMedCrossRef
46.
Borenstein M. Comprehensive meta-analysis software. In: Systematic reviews in health research: meta-analysis in context. 2022. pp. 535–48.CrossRef
47.
Ackard DM, Neumark-Sztainer D, Hannan PJ, French S, Story M. Binge and purge behavior among adolescents: associations with sexual and physical abuse in a nationally representative sample: the commonwealth fund survey. Child Abuse Negl. 2001;25(6):771–85.PubMedCrossRef
48.
Afifi TO, MacMillan HL, Boyle M, Taillieu T, Cheung K, Sareen J. Child abuse and mental disorders in Canada. CMAJ. 2014;186(9):E324–E32.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
49.
Afifi TO, Sareen J, Fortier J, et al. Child maltreatment and eating disorders among men and women in adulthood: results from a nationally representative United States sample. Int J Eat Disord. 2017;50(11):1281–96.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
50.
Andrews B, Valentine ER, Valentine JD. Depression and eating disorders following abuse in childhood in two generations of women. British J Clinic Psychol. 1995;34(1):37–52.CrossRef
51.
Baker JH, Mazzeo SE, Kendler KS. Association between broadly defined bulimia nervosa and drug use disorders: common genetic and environmental influences. Int J Eat Disord. 2007;40(8):673–8.PubMedCrossRef
52.
Chu J, Raney JH, Ganson KT, et al. Adverse childhood experiences and binge-eating disorder in early adolescents. J Eat Disord. 2022;10(1):1–7.CrossRef
53.
Chuku BA, Obi NJ, Anats CJ, et al. The relationship between childhood sexual abuse and eating disorders among African American adolescents in the United States. Cureus. 2023;15(4).
54.
Copeland WE, Bulik CM, Zucker N, Wolke D, Lereya ST, Costello EJ. Is childhood bullying involvement a precursor of eating disorder symptoms? A prospective analysis. Int J Eat Disord. 2015;48(8):1141.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
55.
Danielson KK, Moffitt TE, Caspi A, Silva PA. Comorbidity between abuse of an adult and DSM-III‑R mental disorders: evidence from an epidemiological study. Am J Psychiatry. 1998;155(1):131–3.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
56.
Forman-Hoffman VL, Mengeling M, Booth BM, Torner J, Sadler AG. Eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, and sexual trauma in women veterans. Mil Med. 2012;177(10):1161–8.PubMedCrossRef
57.
Gabert DL, Majumdar SR, Sharma AM, et al. Prevalence and predictors of self-reported sexual abuse in severely obese patients in a population-based bariatric program. J Obes. 2013;2013.
58.
Ganson KT, Rodgers RF, Lipson SK, Cadet TJ, Putnam M. Sexual assault victimization and eating disorders among college-enrolled men. J Interpers Violence. 2022;37(7–8):NP5143–NP66.PubMedCrossRef
59.
Hazzard VM, Ziobrowski HN, Borg SL, et al. Past-year abuse and eating disorder symptoms among US college students. J Interpers Violence. 2022;37(15–16):NP13226–NP44.PubMedCrossRef
60.
Johnson JG, Cohen P, Kasen S, Brook JS. Childhood adversities associated with risk for eating disorders or weight problems during adolescence or early adulthood. Am J Psychiatry. 2002;159(3):394–400.PubMedCrossRef
61.
Knoph Berg C, Torgersen L, Von Holle A, Hamer RM, Bulik CM, Reichborn-Kjennerud T. Factors associated with binge eating disorder in pregnancy. Int J Eat Disord. 2011;44(2):124–33.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
62.
Kovács-Tóth B, Oláh B, Kuritárné Szabó I, Túry F. Adverse childhood experiences increase the risk for eating disorders among adolescents. Front Psychol. 2022;13:1063693.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
63.
Mullen PE, Martin JL, Anderson JC, Romans SE, Herbison GP. The long-term impact of the physical, emotional, and sexual abuse of children: a community study. Child Abuse Negl. 1996;20(1):7–21.PubMedCrossRef
64.
Ng ISF, Cheung KCK, Chou K‑L. Correlates of eating disorder in middle-aged and older adults: evidence from 2007 British national psychiatric morbidity survey. J Aging Health. 2013;25(7):1106–20.PubMedCrossRef
65.
Pauls A, Dimitropoulos G, Marcoux-Louie G, Singh M, Patten SB. Psychological characteristics and childhood adversity of adolescents with atypical anorexia nervosa versus anorexia nervosa. Eat Disord. 2022;30(2):210–22.PubMedCrossRef
66.
Rayworth BB, Wise LA, Harlow BL. Childhood abuse and risk of eating disorders in women. Epidemiology. 2004; 271–8.
67.
Sanci L, Coffey C, Olsson C, Reid S, Carlin JB, Patton G. Childhood sexual abuse and eating disorders in females: findings from the victorian adolescent health cohort study. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med. 2008;162(3):261–7.PubMedCrossRef
68.
Schoemaker C, Smit F, Bijl RV, Vollebergh WAM. Bulimia nervosa following psychological and multiple child abuse: support for the self-medication hypothesis in a population-based cohort study. Int J Eat Disord. 2002;32(4):381–8.PubMedCrossRef
69.
Senior R, Barnes J, Emberson JR, Golding J. Early experiences and their relationship to maternal eating disorder symptoms, both lifetime and during pregnancy. Br J Psychiatry. 2005;187(3):268–73.PubMedCrossRef
70.
Talmon A, Widom CS. Childhood maltreatment and eating disorders: a prospective investigation. Child Maltreat. 2022;27(1):88–99.PubMedCrossRef
71.
Treuer T, Koperdák M, Rózsa S, Füredi J. The impact of physical and sexual abuse on body image in eating disorders. Eur Eat Disord Rev. 2005;13(2):106–11.CrossRef
72.
Villarroel AM, Penelo E, Portell M, Raich RM. Childhood sexual and physical abuse in Spanish female undergraduates: does it affect eating disturbances? Eur Eat Disord Rev. 2012;20(1):e32–e41.PubMedCrossRef
73.
Wonderlich SA, Wilsnack RW, Wilsnack SC, Harris TR. Childhood sexual abuse and bulimic behavior in a nationally representative sample. Am J Public Health. 1996;86(8_Pt_1):1082–6.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
74.
Yoon C, Emery RL, Hazzard VM, Mason SM, Neumark-Sztainer D. Adverse experiences as predictors of maladaptive and adaptive eating: findings from EAT 2018. Appetite. 2022;168:105737.PubMedCrossRef
75.
Ziobrowski HN, Buka SL, Austin SB, et al. Child and adolescent maltreatment patterns and risk of eating disorder behaviors developing in young adulthood. Child Abuse Negl. 2021;120:105225.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
76.
77.
Bödicker C, Reinckens J, Höfler M, Hoyer J. Is childhood maltreatment associated with body image disturbances in adulthood? A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Child Adolesc Trauma. 2022;15(3):523–38.PubMedCrossRef
78.
Cornelissen PL, Tovée MJ. Targeting body image in eating disorders. Curr Opin Psychol. 2021;41:71–7.PubMedCrossRef
79.
Satghare P, Mahesh MV, Abdin E, Chong SA, Subramaniam M. The relative associations of body image dissatisfaction among psychiatric out-patients in Singapore. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2019;16(24).
80.
Khan A, McCormack HC, Bolger EA, et al. Childhood maltreatment, depression, and suicidal ideation: critical importance of parental and peer emotional abuse during developmental sensitive periods in males and females. Front Psychiatry. 2015;6.
81.
Humphreys KL, LeMoult J, Wear JG, Piersiak HA, Lee A, Gotlib IH. Child maltreatment and depression: a meta-analysis of studies using the childhood trauma questionnaire. Child Abuse Negl. 2020;102:104361.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
82.
Puccio F, Fuller-Tyszkiewicz M, Ong D, Krug I. A systematic review and meta-analysis on the longitudinal relationship between eating pathology and depression. Int J Eat Disord. 2016;49(5):439–54.PubMedCrossRef
83.
Zhong X, Ming Q, Dong D, et al. Childhood maltreatment experience influences neural response to psychosocial stress in adults: an fMRI study. Front Psychol. 2019;10:2961.PubMedCrossRef
84.
Insana SP, Banihashemi L, Herringa RJ, Kolko DJ, Germain A. Childhood maltreatment is associated with altered frontolimbic neurobiological activity during wakefulness in adulthood. Dev Psychopathol. 2016;28(2):551–64.PubMedCrossRef
85.
86.
van Hoeken D, Hoek HW. Review of the burden of eating disorders: mortality, disability, costs, quality of life, and family burden. Curr Opin Psychiatry. 2020;33(6):521–7.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
87.
Rushing JM, Jones LE, Carney CP. Bulimia nervosa: a primary care review. Prim Care Companion J Clin Psychiatry. 2003;5(5):217–24.PubMedPubMedCentral
88.
Frank GK. The perfect storm—a bio-psycho-social risk model for developing and maintaining eating disorders. Front Behav Neurosci. 2016;10:44.PubMedPubMedCentralCrossRef
89.
Culbert KM, Racine SE, Klump KL. Research review: what we have learned about the causes of eating disorders—a synthesis of sociocultural, psychological, and biological research. J Child Psychol Psychiatry Allied Discip. 2015;56(11):1141–64.CrossRef
90.
Metadaten
Titel
Childhood maltreatment and the risk of eating disorders: a meta-analysis of observational studies
verfasst von
Sohrab Amiri
Mahtab Sabzehparvar
Publikationsdatum
28.08.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-024-00505-3