1++ High-quality meta-analyses Ia Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs

1++ Systematic reviews of RCTs Ia Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs

1+ Well-conducted meta-analyses, systematic reviews with a low risk of bias Ia Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs

1− Meta-analyses, systematic reviews with a high risk of bias Ia Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs

1++ RCTs with a very low risk of bias Ib Individual RCT(s) (with narrow confidence intervals)

1+ RCTs with a low risk of bias Ib Individual RCT(s) (with narrow confidence intervals)

2++ High-quality systematic reviews of case-control or cohort studies IIa Systematic review of at least one non-randomised controlled trial or well-designed cohort study

1− RCTs with a high risk of bias IIb Individual cohort study or low-quality RCTs

2++ High-quality systematic reviews of case-control or cohort studies IIIa Systematic review of at least one case-controlled study

2++ High-quality case-control or cohort studies with a very low risk of confounding or bias and a high probability that the relationship is causal IIIb Individual case-control study

2+ Well-conducted case-control or cohort studies with a low risk of confounding or bias and a moderate probability that the relationship is causal IIIb Individual case-control study

2− Case-control or cohort studies with a high risk of confounding or bias and a significant risk that the relationship is not causal IIIb Individual case-control study

3 Non-analytic studies, e. g. case reports, case series IV Expert committee reports or opinions and/or clinical experience of authorities, case series (and poor-quality cohort and case-control studies)