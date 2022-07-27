Optical biometric measurements in patients with previous COVID-19 treatment

Summary

Background We aimed to compare optical biometric measurements using optical biometry in patients with previously received COVID-19 treatment and a control group.

Methods In this cross-sectional study, patients with previously received COVID-19 treatment formed the COVID-19 group and age- and sex-matched healthy participants formed the control group. Optical biometric measurements including keratometry, corneal astigmatism, astigmatic axis, central corneal thickness, anterior chamber depth, and axial length were made using a Nidek optical biometer (AL-Scan; Nidek Co., Ltd., Japan).

Results Measurements of keratometry ( p = 0.79), corneal astigmatism ( p = 0.41), axial length ( p = 0.96), anterior chamber depth ( p = 0.59), and central corneal thickness ( p = 0.37) were similar between the COVID-19 and control groups. The astigmatic axis type taken from 2.4 mm of the cornea showed significant difference between the two groups ( p = 0.02, χ2), while the measurements taken from 3.3 mm of the cornea were similar ( p = 0.10, χ2). In the subgroup analysis, axial length, anterior chamber depth, and central corneal thickness measurements were found to be statistically significantly higher in male patients of the COVID-19 group ( p = 0.02; p = 0.001; p = 0.02, t test).