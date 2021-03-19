No impact of weather conditions on the outcome of intensive care unit patients

Summary

Global warming leads to increased exposure of humankind to meteorological variation, including short-term weather changes. Weather conditions involve changes in temperature, heat and cold, in air pressure and in air humidity. Every single condition influences the incidence and mortality of different diseases such as myocardial infarction and stroke. This study investigated the impact of weather conditions on short- and long-term mortality of 4321 critically ill patients (66 ± 14 years, 2638 men) admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) over a period of 5 years. Meteorological information (air temperature, air pressure and humidity) for the same period was retrieved. The influence of absolute weather parameters, different seasons, sudden weather changes including “warm” and “cold” spells on ICU and long-term mortality was analyzed. After correction for Simplified Acute Physiology Score (SAPS-2), no impact of meteorological conditions on mortality was found. Different seasons, sudden weather changes, “warm spells” or “cold spells” did not affect the outcome of critically ill patients.