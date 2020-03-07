 Skip to main content
06.03.2020 | review Open Access

New developments in the management of achondroplasia

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Univ. Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Högler, Dr. Leanne M. Ward
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature. A dominantly inherited FGFR3 mutation permanently activates the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) and its downstream mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signalling pathway. This inhibits chondrocyte differentiation and puts a break on growth plate function, in addition to causing serious medical complications such as foramen magnum and spinal stenosis and upper airway narrowing. A great deal has been learned about complications and consequences of FGFR3 activation and management guidance is evolving aimed to reduce the increased mortality and morbidity in this condition, particularly deaths from spinal cord compression and sleep apnoea in infants and small children. To date, no drugs are licensed for treatment of achondroplasia. Here, we report on the various substances in the drug development pipeline which target elements in molecular disease mechanism such as FGF (fibroblast growth factor) ligands, FGFR3, MAPK signalling as well as the C‑type natriuretic peptide receptor NPR‑B (natriuretic peptide receptor B).

Literatur
