New developments in radiation oncology for head and neck cancers

RTOG1016 was a non-inferiority randomized controlled trial (RCT) randomizing 987 patients with p16-HPV-positive OPSCC to cisplatin or cetuximab with accelerated radiotherapy of 70 Gy in 35 fractions in 6 weeks (6 fractions/week). Reduced overall survival (OS) at 5 years and locoregional control (LRC) rates were shown in the cetuximab vs cisplatin arm (OS 77.9 vs 84.6%,= 0.016, LRC 82.7 vs 90.1%,= 0.0005). Moreover, in terms of toxicity, acute or late side effects were not significantly reduced []. The De-ESCALaTE HPV trial and the TROG12.01 trial showed similar results in terms of reduced tumour control without reduction of treatment-related toxicity [].

One possible option is to switch a cytotoxic agent like cisplatin to a less toxic agent as cetuximab while maintaining the standard radiotherapy dose prescription (70 Gy). Three prospective trials, the De-ESCALaTE HPV trial, RTOG1016 and TROG12.01 have evaluated the impact. In these trials non-inferiority of cetuximab was not achieved and cisplatin-based chemoradiotherapy (CRT) remained the standard of care in HPV-driven oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer (OPSCC) [].

NRG-HN002 studied the possible omission of simultaneous chemotherapy in HPV-positive patients. In this trial 316 patients were randomized to either 60 Gy intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) in 6 weeks with concomitant weekly cisplatin 40 mg/mor accelerated stand-alone IMRT 60 Gy in 5 weeks []. Because of lower PFS in the IMRT alone arm at 5 years (87.6% vs. 90.5% in the combined arm), this study failed to meet acceptability criterion of non-inferiority.

NCT01530997 and NCT02281955 trials in patients with HPV-positive OPSCC tumours with stages T0-T3, N0-N2c, M0 and < 10 pack–year (py) smoking history, showed encouraging results when reducing the radiation dose from 70 to 60 Gy, and decreasing the cisplatinum dose by 20–40% []. Despite the lower radiation and chemotherapy dose, these two subsequent trials showed impressive tumour control with moderate toxicity. In 114 patients the complete response rate with positron emission tomography/computer tomography (PET/CT) was 93% and 80% at the primary tumour site and the neck. The 2‑year progression-free survival (PFS) and OS were 86 and 97% without any grade 3 or higher adverse late effects [].

Another approach aims to apply lower doses of radiation and/or chemotherapy, possibly reducing side effects, without compromising the oncological outcome.

De-intensification using immunotherapy

The ongoing study NCT03799445 is evaluating the impact of dual treatment with nivolumab and ipilimumab followed by IMRT up to 50–66 Gy on disease outcome in advanced HPV-associated SCC.

NRG-HN005 (NCT03952585) is a prospective trial aiming to randomize 711 patients with p16-HPV-positive OPSCC to either reduced dose of radiotherapy (RT) (60 Gy in 6 weeks) with cisplatin, reduced dose of RT (60 Gy in 5 weeks) with nivolumab or standard of care RT of 70 Gy in 5 weeks with cisplatin.