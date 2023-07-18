Skip to main content
European Surgery

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

17.07.2023 | review

Lymphatic node dissection in liver resection for colorectal metastasis

verfasst von: Filip Čečka, MD PhD, Ján Zajak, Kateřina Vinklerová, Antonín Šafus

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Background

The incidence of colorectal carcinoma is increasing, and it is now the third most common type of cancer worldwide. Liver resection for colorectal liver metastasis is the only potentially curative method of treatment. Surgical removal of carcinomas arising in most of the other organs, without the concomitant performance of a lymphadenectomy, is not accepted as an appropriate treatment for cure and staging. However, there has been no clear conclusion on whether or not to perform lymphatic node dissection in conjunction with a hepatectomy.

Methods

We performed systematic review of all relevant articles published until December 2022. The reference lists of relevant studies were screened to retrieve any further potential articles. All original papers on lymphatic node dissection with a hepatectomy for colorectal liver metastasis were retrieved and included in the systematic review.

Results

The initial search strategy retrieved 1213 publications, 1044 were excluded in the primary selection and 122 were excluded in the secondary selection after reading the full text of the potentially relevant studies. Finally, 47 studies were identified and included in the systematic review, with a total 17,798 patients being evaluated. There were no randomized controlled trials comparing liver resection alone with liver resection in conjunction with a routine regional lymphadenectomy.

Conclusion

This systematic review deals with all aspects of lymphatic node dissection concurrent with liver resection. We found no evidence that systemic lymphadenectomy during liver resection would improve the survival of the patients. However, this pattern of extrahepatic disease can provide an important piece of prognostic information.
Bradatsch A, Kornprat T, Bacher H, Cerwenka H, Haybaeck J, Mischinger H‑J. The value of lymph node dissection in the surgery of colorectal cancer liver metastases. Anticancer Res. 2016;36:2993–7. PubMed
Beckurts KTE, Hölscher AH, Thorban S, Bollschweiler E, Siewert JR. Significance of lymph node involvement at the hepatic hilum in the resection of colorectal liver metastases. Br J Surg. 1997;84:1081–4. PubMed
Favero A, Benzoni E, Zompicchiatti A, Rossit L, Bresadola F, De Anna D, Uzzau A. Surgery in hepatic and extrahepatic colorectal metastases. G Chir. 2007;28:307–11. PubMed
Harms J, Obst T, Thorban S, Busch R, Fink U, Heidecke CD, Roder JD, Siewert JR. The role of surgery in the treatment of liver metastases for colorectal cancer patients. Hepatogastroenterology. 1999;46:2321–8. PubMed
Nakamura S, Suzuki S, Konno H. Resection of hepatic metastases of colorectal carcinoma: 20 years’ experience. J Hepatobiliary Pancreat Surg. 1999;1:16–22. CrossRef
Pulitano C, Bodingbauer M, Aldrighetti L, de Jong MC, Castillo F, Schulick RD, Parks RW, Choti MA, Wigmore SJ, Gruenberger T, Pawlik TM. Liver resection for colorectal metastases in presence of extrahepatic disease: results from an international multi-institutional analysis. Ann Surg Oncol. 2011;18:1380–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1245/​s10434-010-1459-4. CrossRefPubMed
Sanchez-Cespedes M, Esteller M, Hibi K, Cope FO, Westra WH, Piantadosi S, Herman JG, Jen J, Sidransky D. Molecular detection of neoplastic cells in lymph nodes of metastatic colorectal cancer patients predicts recurrence. Clin Cancer Res. 1999;5:2450–4. PubMed
Wakai T, Shirai Y, Sakata J, Nagahashi M, Kaneko K, Hatakeyama K. Hepatic lymph node dissection provides a survival benefit for patients with nodal disease of colorectal carcinoma liver metastases. Hepatogastroenterology. 2009;56:186–90. PubMed
Yasui K, Hirai T, Kato T, Morimoto T, Torii A, Uesaka K, Kodera Y, Yamamura Y, Kito T. Major anatomical hepatic resection with regional lymph node dissection for liver metastases from colorectal cancer. J Hepatobiliary Pancreat Surg. 1995;2:103–7. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Lymphatic node dissection in liver resection for colorectal metastasis
verfasst von
Filip Čečka, MD PhD
Ján Zajak
Kateřina Vinklerová
Antonín Šafus
Publikationsdatum
17.07.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-023-00808-9