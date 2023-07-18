Lymphatic node dissection in liver resection for colorectal metastasis

Summary

Background The incidence of colorectal carcinoma is increasing, and it is now the third most common type of cancer worldwide. Liver resection for colorectal liver metastasis is the only potentially curative method of treatment. Surgical removal of carcinomas arising in most of the other organs, without the concomitant performance of a lymphadenectomy, is not accepted as an appropriate treatment for cure and staging. However, there has been no clear conclusion on whether or not to perform lymphatic node dissection in conjunction with a hepatectomy.

Methods We performed systematic review of all relevant articles published until December 2022. The reference lists of relevant studies were screened to retrieve any further potential articles. All original papers on lymphatic node dissection with a hepatectomy for colorectal liver metastasis were retrieved and included in the systematic review.

Results The initial search strategy retrieved 1213 publications, 1044 were excluded in the primary selection and 122 were excluded in the secondary selection after reading the full text of the potentially relevant studies. Finally, 47 studies were identified and included in the systematic review, with a total 17,798 patients being evaluated. There were no randomized controlled trials comparing liver resection alone with liver resection in conjunction with a routine regional lymphadenectomy.